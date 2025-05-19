Wrestler Kyle Snyder pleads guilty to disorderly conduct

Wrestler Kyle Snyder pled guilty to disorderly conduct and was fined $250 on Monday after being arrested in a prostitution sting on May 10 in Columbus, Ohio.

Snyder, a 2016 Olympic gold medalist, remains listed as temporarily suspended for “allegations of misconduct” by SafeSport.

SafeSport handles allegations of emotional, physical and sexual abuse in Olympic and Paralympic sports.

Snyder was first suspended last Wednesday. He has since completed a john school course designed for men arrested for soliciting sex.

“I’ve learned a lot through this process. It’s taught me a lot about myself, and I plan on making much better decisions,” Snyder said while taking part virtually in a court hearing Monday. “I learned about why I made the decision that I did, which was because I had too much pride. I learned about the impact that these decisions have on not just my family but the community.”

In addition to his 2016 Olympic title, Snyder earned bronze at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and placed fifth in Paris last year.

In April, Snyder qualified for one of two 97kg spots at Final X, the June 14 event that determines the U.S. team for this September’s World Championships.

USA Wrestling has not announced whether Snyder will keep that spot, should his SafeSport suspension be lifted.