Valentin Vacherot
Valentin Vacherot through to Paris Masters quarterfinals after beating Cameron Norrie
Kayleigh Heckel
Depth could be UConn’s calling card as the top-ranked Huskies eye 13th national championship
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
No. 1 Ohio State vs. Penn State prediction: Odds, expert picks, team and player news, betting trends, stats

Valentin Vacherot
Valentin Vacherot through to Paris Masters quarterfinals after beating Cameron Norrie
Kayleigh Heckel
Depth could be UConn’s calling card as the top-ranked Huskies eye 13th national championship
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
No. 1 Ohio State vs. Penn State prediction: Odds, expert picks, team and player news, betting trends, stats

LA28 names Ben Winston, Scott Givens to leading roles for Opening, Closing Ceremonies

  
Published October 30, 2025 02:33 PM

Ben Winston, a 14-time Emmy Award winner, and Scott Givens, who has worked 15 Olympics, will be executive producers for the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Opening and Closing Ceremonies.

Winston will serve as Executive Producer and Creative Director of Ceremonies after previously producing the Paris-to-LA handover that aired during the 2024 Olympic Closing Ceremony. That featured Tom Cruise, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Billie Eilish, H.E.R. and the Red Hot Chilli Peppers.

Givens will be the Executive Producer — Production. He has produced more than 400 major live events, including 15 Olympics and 63 global ceremonies, according to LA28.

In 2002, Givens received the Olympic Order — the highest distinction awarded by the IOC, which recognizes people who have performed remarkable services for the Olympic Movement.

FulFive, a new entity composed of Fulwell Entertainment and FiveCurrents, will produce the ceremonies.

As previously announced, global TV and film executive Peter Rice is the Head of Ceremonies and Content for LA28.

The four ceremonies will be shared by the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum (Olympic Opening/Closing, Paralympic Closing) and SoFi Stadium (Olympic Opening, Paralympic Opening).

Honda Center
LA28 opens first venue naming rights program in Olympic, Paralympic history
Outside of naming rights partners, standard clean venue Games policies will still apply at LA28.