Lake Louise’s three-decade run on Alpine skiing World Cup snapped

Lake Louise in Canada, a fixture on the Alpine skiing World Cup for the last three decades, will not host any World Cup races next season.

The International Ski Federation (FIS) removed men’s speed races, scheduled for late November, from the schedule “due to logistical challenges.”

Women’s speed races were not on the original schedule announced in May.

Lake Louise, a resort in Alberta, held at least one World Cup race every year dating to 1994, save the pandemic-affected 2020-21 season.

“Unfortunately, the economic model for the Lake Louise World Cup has been challenging the past few years,” Therese Brisson, President and CEO for Alpine Canada, said in a press release. “We’ve been working with various stakeholders since last season to try to find solutions and despite some progress, we have run out of time to confirm the funding early enough to execute the event for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

“We remain committed to a men’s speed event in Western Canada and will turn our attention to identifying solutions for the 2024-25 season and beyond.”

FIS said there is no replacement planned for the men’s Lake Louise races next season.

Canada will host two women’s giant slaloms in Mont Tremblant, Quebec, from Dec. 2-3.

Lake Louise was Lindsey Vonn’s most successful venue. She earned 18 of her 82 World Cup wins in 44 career starts there.

Vonn was so successful there that, in the middle of her career, the venue started unofficially being called Lake Lindsey. In 2018, the resort announced that its downhill run would be renamed “Lake Lindsey Way” after her.

Mikaela Shiffrin and Bode Miller earned their first World Cup downhill and super-G victories at Lake Louise. Picabo Street‘s first World Cup downhill win also came there.