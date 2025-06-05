Li Li Leung to step down as USA Gymnastics President, CEO

USA Gymnastics President and CEO Li Li Leung plans to step down from those roles at the end of 2025.

“The opportunity to lead USA Gymnastics has been the honor and privilege of a lifetime,” Leung said in a press release. “Thanks to the dedication of the entire gymnastics community, we are now in an incredible position as we turn our attention to the L.A. Olympic Games. The last several months have been a time of great reflection, and I know that now is the right time to pass the torch to the next leader, with the sport and organization thriving. I wanted to ensure the board has the opportunity to conduct a thorough search and also give my successor a long runway into the 2028 Olympic Games. I’m going to take some time to reset before determining what is next, and I look forward to USA Gymnastics accomplishing great things in 2025 and beyond.”

Leung was hired in March 2019, serving as USA Gymnastics’ leader through the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

She was in charge during a time that USA Gymnastics called a “rebirth” for the organization, emerging from bankruptcy with a new mission statement and a focus on athlete safety.

When she took over, Leung was the fourth person to lead USA Gymnastics in a two-year stretch following the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal. She replaced Mary Bono, who resigned after four days after receiving criticism for a social media post.

“Li Li was the right leader at the right time for USA Gymnastics and accomplished in six years what many thought was not possible,” board chair Kathryn Carson said in the release. “Her deep passion for gymnastics and extraordinary dedication to leading transformation has positioned USA Gymnastics to move boldly toward LA28. With this strong foundation, we are confident we will identify a leader to build on Li Li’s legacy.”

Leung was an NBA vice president before joining USA Gymnastics. Leung began her gymnastics career at age 7, competing for the U.S. at the international junior level and for the University of Michigan.