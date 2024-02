2024 U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials Results

Top 10 and notable results from the 2024 U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials in Orlando, Florida, where the first members of the U.S. track and field team for the Paris Games were determined. Full, searchable results are here. ...

Men

1. Conner Mantz — 2:09:05 (Made Olympic team)

2. Clayton Young — 2:09:06 (Made Olympic team)

3. Leonard Korir — 2:09:57 (May make Olympic team, more here)

4. Elkanah Kibet — 2:10:02

5. C.J. Albertson — 2:10:07

6. Zach Panning — 2:10:50

7. Nathan Martin — 2:11:00

8. Josh Izewski — 2:11:09

9. Reed Fischer — 2:11:34

10. Collin Bennie — 2:12:17

16. Galen Rupp — 2:14:07

DNF. Abdi Abdirahman

DNF. Sam Chelanga

DNF. Paul Chelimo

DNF. Scott Fauble