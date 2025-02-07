Marco Odermatt wins Alpine worlds super-G by historic margin, completes legendary collection

Marco Odermatt opened a World Championships where he could be the defining skier by winning the super-G by the largest margin in any speed race at worlds in 34 years.

Odermatt, the 27-year-old Swiss Lion King, prevailed by one second over Austrian Raphael Haaser in Saalbach, Austria, on Friday. Norway’s Adrian Smiseth Sejersted took bronze.

“It was one of my best skiing ever in super-G, so this makes it very special,” Odermatt said on Peacock, adding that he pretty much knew he’d win when he crossed the finish line as the eighth starter.

Ryan Cochran-Siegle, the Olympic super-G silver medalist, was the top American in a tie for seventh.

Odermatt’s margin of victory was the largest in any men’s race at worlds since 2013 (American Ted Ligety in the combined) and the largest in any men’s or women’s speed race (downhill or super-G, the only races with one run) since 1991 (Austrian Stephan Eberharter in the super-G).

Odermatt, the 2023 World champion in the downhill and giant slalom, is the fourth man to own world titles in the downhill, super-G and GS after countryman Pirmin Zurbriggen, Austrian Hermann Maier and American Bode Miller. The super-G debuted at worlds in 1987.

Over the next week, Odermatt can become the second man to win three individual golds at one worlds in the last 57 years after Ligety in 2013.

Odermatt, the 2022 Olympic GS champ, won last season’s World Cup season titles in the downhill, super-G and GS and leads this season’s standings in all three disciplines.

The men’s downhill at worlds is Sunday and the GS next Friday. No man or woman has won the downhill, super-G and GS at one worlds.

Odermatt grew up keeping World Cup statistics by hand in front of the TV and having his own skiing tracked by his dad on spreadsheets.

“When I was at the age maybe 14, 15, 16, I was never good at the important races,” he once said.

That’s not the case anymore.

Worlds continue Saturday with the women’s downhill featuring Lindsey Vonn, live at 5:30 a.m. ET on Peacock.

FIS World Alpine Skiing Championships 2025 Results — Men’s Super-G

Gold: Marco Odermatt (SUI) — 1:24.57

Silver: Raphael Haaser (AUT) -- +1.00

Bronze: Adrian Smiseth Sejersted (NOR) -- +1.15

4. Vincent Kriechmayr (AUT) -- +1.20

5. Fredrik Moeller (NOR) -- +1.22

6. Stefan Babinsky (AUT) -- +1.30

7. Ryan Cochran-Siegle (USA) -- +1.31

7. Dominik Paris (ITA) -- +1.31

9. Stefan Rogentin (SUI) -- +1.68

10. Jeffrey Read (CAN) -- +1.99

15. Bryce Bennett (USA) -- +2.26

19. River Radamus (USA) — +2.52

25. Jared Goldberg (USA) -- +3.11