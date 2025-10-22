 Skip navigation
NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500
2027 Daytona 500 to move off President’s Day weekend
Daiki Hashimoto
Daiki Hashimoto wins third consecutive world all-around gymnastics title
Official Olympic Flag
IOC takes actions to protect athlete access to international competitions

nbc_pft_nfcwest_251022.jpg
Inside NFC West odds: Rams, 49ers lead the way
PFT Power Rankings: Bucs drop to No. 7 in Week 8
PFT Power Rankings: Bucs drop to No. 7 in Week 8
Wilson claps back after Payton throws shade
Wilson claps back after Payton throws shade

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500
2027 Daytona 500 to move off President’s Day weekend
Daiki Hashimoto
Daiki Hashimoto wins third consecutive world all-around gymnastics title
Official Olympic Flag
IOC takes actions to protect athlete access to international competitions

nbc_pft_nfcwest_251022.jpg
Inside NFC West odds: Rams, 49ers lead the way
nbc_pft_powerrankings_251022.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: Bucs drop to No. 7 in Week 8
nbc_pft_russellwilsonshade_251022.jpg
Wilson claps back after Payton throws shade

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Marta Bassino, world champion Alpine skier, injured before World Cup opener

  
Published October 22, 2025 09:45 AM
Marta Bassino

Mar 23, 2025; Sun Valley, ID, USA; Marta Bassino of Italy during the women’s Super G alpine skiing race in the 2025 FIS Ski World Cup at Sun Valley. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images

Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images

Marta Bassino, an Alpine skiing world champion from Italy, has sustained a lateral fracture of the tibial plateau in her left leg in a ski training fall.

A CT scan revealed no further injuries, and she will undergo surgery later Wednesday or Thursday, according to the Italian ski federation on Wednesday.

The Alpine skiing World Cup season begins Saturday with the traditional opening giant slalom in Sölden, Austria (4 and 7 a.m. ET, Peacock).

Bassino, 29, has been part of a strong group of Italian women’s Alpine skiers, two of which are now sidelined from racing heading toward the Milan Cortina Games.

She won world titles in the now-defunct parallel event in 2021 and in the super-G in 2023.

She also earned a World Cup season title in the giant slalom in 2020-21 and won six World Cup GS races from 2019 through 2022.

Her best finish last season was fourth in the World Cup Finals super-G in March.

The Italian team is already without reigning World Cup overall champion Federica Brignone, who is out indefinitely (and possibly through the Olympics) after breaking her left leg in a GS crash in April.

Italy’s other star is Sofia Goggia, who won downhill gold in 2018 and silver in 2022.

