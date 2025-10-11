 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Open de España presented by Madrid 2025 - Day Three
Marco Penge takes control at Spanish Open while Jon Rahm sinks 12 back
Cycling: UCI European Series - Sparkassen Münsterland Giro...
How to watch 2025 Paris-Tours: Schedule, start times, Peacock live stream info
119th Il Lombardia 2025
Tadej Pogacar caps incredible season with record-equaling fifth Tour of Lombardy title

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_ncstatetd1_251011.jpg
Bailey finds Anderson for long TD to even score
nbc_cfb_ndfirstdrive_251011.jpg
Pauling’s big plays set up Love’s opening TD
nbc_cfb_lovefeature_251011.jpg
Inside the Love family’s special bond

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Open de España presented by Madrid 2025 - Day Three
Marco Penge takes control at Spanish Open while Jon Rahm sinks 12 back
Cycling: UCI European Series - Sparkassen Münsterland Giro...
How to watch 2025 Paris-Tours: Schedule, start times, Peacock live stream info
119th Il Lombardia 2025
Tadej Pogacar caps incredible season with record-equaling fifth Tour of Lombardy title

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_ncstatetd1_251011.jpg
Bailey finds Anderson for long TD to even score
nbc_cfb_ndfirstdrive_251011.jpg
Pauling’s big plays set up Love’s opening TD
nbc_cfb_lovefeature_251011.jpg
Inside the Love family’s special bond

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mary Theisen-Lappen’s bronze caps weightlifting worlds medal haul for U.S.

  
Published October 11, 2025 03:59 PM

Mary Theisen-Lappen earned bronze in the World Weightlifting Championships 86+kg division, capping the U.S.’ best total medal showing at worlds in six years, one year after its best Olympic medal showing in 24 years.

Theisen-Lappen, fifth in her Olympic debut in Paris, snatched 115 kilograms (253 pounds) and clean-and-jerked 154 (339 pounds) in Førde, Norway, on Saturday.

Her total of 269 kilograms was beaten only by Olympic silver medalist Park Hye-Jeong of South Korea (283) and Marifélix Sarría of Cuba (275). China’s Li Wenwen, gold medalist at the last two Olympics, was not in the worlds field.

Theisen-Lappen, a 34-year-old former college throws coach in track and field, picked up competitive weightlifting her late 20s.

She earned a silver medal in her world championships debut in 2023, then became the oldest Olympic female weightlifter on American history in Paris. Women’s weightlifting debuted at the 2000 Sydney Games.

Earlier this week, American Olivia Reeves won her second world title, one year after becoming the the first U.S. weightlifter to win Olympic gold since 2000.

Hampton Morris earned a bronze medal in Førde, just as he did in Paris. Morris, 21, is the first U.S. man to win a senior world weightlifting medal since 2017 (for total lifts) and the first U.S. man to win an Olympic weightlifting medal since 1984.

The U.S.’ total of one gold and two bronze medals marked its best medal showing at worlds since 2019, when Americans won one gold, one silver and one bronze.

There were eight women’s weight classes and eight men’s weight classes at worlds, up from five each at the Paris Games and down from 10 each at previous worlds.

There will be six classes each at the 2028 Los Angeles Games. The specific weights have not been announced yet.

LA 2028 venues
LA 2028 unveils venue plans with Hollywood flair
The 2028 Los Angeles Olympics will celebrate the SoCal region from the Valley to Trestles Beach, with iconic backdrops from movie sets to the Pacific Coastline, baseball at Dodger Stadium and cricket’s historic tournament held in Los Angeles County.