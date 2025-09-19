Melissa Jefferson-Wooden completes rare 100m-200m sweep at World Championships

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden came into the World Track and Field Championships with one career individual global medal, a bronze.

She will leave it with two individual golds, becoming the second woman in 30 years — and first American woman ever — to sweep the 100m and 200m at a single worlds.

Jefferson-Wooden, after winning last Sunday’s 100m in crushing fashion, was even more dominant in Friday’s 200m, running 21.68 seconds, the world’s best time in two years. She came into 2025 with a 200m PB of 22.46. Now she’s gone .01 faster than Allyson Felix’s personal best.

Brit Amy Hunt took silver, .46 behind, followed by two-time defending world champion Shericka Jackson of Jamaica.

The only other woman to sweep the 100m and 200m at one worlds in the last 30 years was Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in 2013.

Friday’s field lacked the 2024 Olympic gold and silver medalists Gabby Thomas and Julien Alfred, both out injured.

In Sunday’s 4x100m relay, Jefferson-Wooden can become the fourth woman to win three golds at a single worlds.

