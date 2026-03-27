Mikael Kingsbury sets retirement as moguls king

Mikael Kingsbury, considered by many the greatest moguls skier in history, plans to retire after this weekend’s Canadian Championships in Sommet Saint-Sauveur in his native Quebec, according to multiple reports.

“I started skiing here. I did my first competition on the same course where I’ll do my last,” the 33-year-old Kingsbury said, according to the Canadian Press. “I have no regrets about my career. For me, it’s already mission accomplished. I’ve won what I wanted to win, so this weekend is like a bonus.

“For me, (the Milan Cortina Olympics) were the end of my real competitive career. (Nationals) are more of a celebration. I put my skis on for the first time (Wednesday) since winning Olympic gold, so let’s just say it’s not the best preparation.”

Kingsbury, the 2018 Olympic moguls champion and 2026 Olympic dual moguls champion, is one of three moguls skiers to win two Olympic golds, along with fellow Quebecois Alexandre Bilodeau and Australian Jakara Anthony.

Kingsbury owns moguls records outright for Olympic medals (five) world titles (nine), world championships medals (15) and World Cup wins (100).

He said as far back as 2022 that the Milan Cortina Games would likely be his last Olympic cycle but never announced a definitive endpoint until now, though he reportedly planned last summer for it to be at these nationals.

When he was 9 years old, Kingsbury printed the Olympic rings on a piece of paper and wrote below them that he would win a gold medal, taping it to the ceiling above his bed so he could see it every night before he slept.

After he won his first gold in 2018, his brother amended the sign to read “you did win” in French. The sign was still in his childhood bedroom as of January 2025.

At the Milan Cortina Games, Kingsbury took gold in the Olympic debut of dual moguls in front of his 1-year-old son, Henrik.

“Now I can say I won everything,” he said, according to CBC Sports. “And my goal was to win the Olympics and retire. I have no regrets. It’s not like I’m missing something, you know? I wanted to go out on the high. I feel I entered the sport from the front door and I want to exit it on my own terms and not get pushed out.”