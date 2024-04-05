 Skip navigation
Mikaela Shiffrin, Aleksander Aamodt Kilde announce engagement

  
Published April 5, 2024 11:02 AM

Alpine skiers Mikaela Shiffrin and Aleksander Aamodt Kilde announced they are engaged.

Shiffrin, who owns a record 97 World Cup wins, and the Norwegian Kilde, a two-time Olympic medalist, became close in 2020 and went public as a couple in the middle of 2021.

Over the last few years, they supported each other through difficult times. Most recently this past January, when each skier crashed in races 13 days apart.

Shiffrin returned from leg injuries to finish the season in March. Kilde hopes to return in the future from a severe leg laceration and shoulder surgery.

The next World Cup season is expected to start in late October.

SKI-ALPINE-WORLD-AUT-WOMEN-SLALOM
Mikaela Shiffrin wins World Cup Finals slalom to end wild, successful season
Mikaela Shiffrin earned a record-extending 97th Alpine skiing World Cup win.