Mikaela Shiffrin world champs schedule update: in for team combined, out of giant slalom

Mikaela Shiffrin updated her race schedule for the World Alpine Skiing Championships this week, saying she will debut in Tuesday’s team combined (in addition to racing Saturday’s slalom) and will miss Thursday’s giant slalom.

Shiffrin, working her way back from tearing oblique muscles in a Nov. 30 giant slalom crash, feels “quite far away” from being able to race GS. She raced for the first time since the crash in a Jan. 30 slalom, placing 10th in the last race before world championships.

“I’ve poured all of my energy into getting my giant slalom in shape to be prepared to start World Champs GS in Saalbach on Thursday,” was posted on her social media. “The long-story-short is…I’m not there. Right now, I feel quite far away. I’m currently working through some mental obstacles in order to return to the GS start with the intensity required for racing.

“Honestly, I really didn’t anticipate experiencing so much of this kind of mental/PTSD struggle in GS from my injury in Killington. Like always, I tried diving into the challenge, hoping to get there by Worlds. I figured my passion and longing to compete would outweigh the mental barriers. Maybe that will be the case over time, but I’m not there yet. Coming to terms with how much fear I have doing an event that I loved so dearly only 2 months ago has been soul-crushing.

“One of my teammates—who knows this experience well—said that the only thing you can do is keep trying. So that’s what I will do.”

Shiffrin originally hoped to race both Thursday’s GS and Saturday’s slalom at worlds. Under that plan, she would have missed Tuesday’s team combined to prioritize GS training.

“Since we have now realized that the GS is not in the cards just yet, that re-opens up the opportunity for me to join my teammates in the Team Combined,” Shiffrin posted.

In the combined, nations enter up to four teams of two skiers each — one for a downhill run and one for a slalom run — with the standings determined by the best combined times.

The event makes its world championships debut this year (Tuesday, 4 and 7:15 a.m. ET, live on Peacock) and its Olympic debut next year, replacing the individual combined event.

Shiffrin will pair with newly crowned world downhill champion Breezy Johnson in the team combined. The other U.S. teams as of Monday morning were: Lauren Macuga and Paula Moltzan, Lindsey Vonn and AJ Hurt and Jacqueline Wiles and Katie Hensien.

The pairings were determined by what U.S. Ski and Snowboard called “data-driven selection criteria for the team combined, which includes matching the top downhill skier with the top slalom skier based off of season-best results, then moving down the list of athletes to create four potential teams.”

“I’d feel lucky and grateful to partner with any of my incredible Speed teammates—and our coaches have now informed us that Breezy and I will paired together for the event,” Shiffrin posted. “After becoming World Champion in downhill Saturday, Breezy told me ‘If you want to do the TC, I would be honored to pair with you. Not because of the medal, but because this sport is crazy fun, and it would be fun to bring it full circle after all these years.’ What a wise woman. Breezy and I have been racing together since we were 11. We were at Whistler Cup and Topolino together.

“We’ve been roommates, competitors, friends. And she’s right…it will be so so cool to bring this full circle. What a journey she has been on…she knows the mental challenges of this sport better than anyone. She has fought tooth and nail to get here, and now she is World Champion…her journey and grit and determination has inspired the heck out of me. I’m so honored to partner with her on our little Team Atomic (*USA) for my first start of Saalbach 2025.”

Shiffrin is the most successful skier in modern world championships history — seven gold medals (tied for the most since World War II) and 14 total medals (most since World War II outright) in 17 individual race starts dating to 2013.

“It is really exciting to team up with someone who I have been racing with since I was a little kid,” Johnson posted on social media.