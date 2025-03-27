Mikaela Shiffrin earns 101st World Cup win in last race of challenging season

Mikaela Shiffrin earned her 101st career World Cup win, extending her record by taking the last race of one of the most challenging seasons of her career.

Shiffrin won the World Cup Finals slalom by 1.13 seconds over German Lena Dürr combining times from two runs in Sun Valley, Idaho, on Thursday.

It’s Shiffrin fourth victory in six World Cup slalom starts this season, and this was her largest winning margin of those four.

She won the season’s first two slaloms in November, then tore oblique muscles in a Nov. 30 giant slalom crash. A puncture wound nearly pierced organs.

Shiffrin returned to competition Jan. 30, placing 10th in a slalom. She crashed in training multiple times just before February’s World Championships, including hitting her head “pretty hard” and clearing concussion protocol.

Shiffrin was fifth in the slalom at worlds, where she also won team combined gold with Breezy Johnson. She then placed first, third and first in the last three World Cup slaloms this season, re-establishing herself as the world’s best in the event after being sidelined.

Shiffrin was affected psychologically by the Nov. 30 crash even after she returned to racing. She was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder on Feb. 12, sharing more on her YouTube series “Moving Right Along.”

“I know that if I keep putting in the work, even on the hard days, I will get back to feeling myself,” she said in an episode published Wednesday. “But you have to start somewhere, and for me, returning to racing this season is just the start.”

Croatian Zrinka LJutic won the World Cup slalom season title, largely because Shiffrin missed four of the 10 races.

Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova, the 2022 Olympic slalom champion and Shiffrin’s longtime rival, missed the entire 2024-25 season. Vlhova has been out since tearing at least one right knee ligament in a Jan. 20, 2024 race crash and then undergoing surgery.

World Cup Finals highlights air Saturday at 2 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.