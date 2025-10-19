Mollie O’Callaghan breaks world record, Regan Smith ties world record at Westmont World Cup

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: Las Vegas-Championship Celebration
Aces celebrate third WNBA championship in four years with parade on Las Vegas Boulevard
NASCAR: Cup Series-Practice and Qualifying
Chase Briscoe still trying to prove he belongs as he contends for a spot in NASCAR Cup title race
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 18 Michigan State at Indiana
Mendoza throws four TD passes and No. 3 Indiana overwhelms Michigan State 38-13

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_notredamepick_251018.jpg
Carr throws costly red zone interception
nbc_cfb_pennstateiowa_washingtontd_251018.jpg
Washington takes blocked FG to the house
nbc_cfb_notredame4thstop_251018.jpg
ND comes up with 4th downs stop against USC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: Las Vegas-Championship Celebration
Aces celebrate third WNBA championship in four years with parade on Las Vegas Boulevard
NASCAR: Cup Series-Practice and Qualifying
Chase Briscoe still trying to prove he belongs as he contends for a spot in NASCAR Cup title race
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 18 Michigan State at Indiana
Mendoza throws four TD passes and No. 3 Indiana overwhelms Michigan State 38-13

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_notredamepick_251018.jpg
Carr throws costly red zone interception
nbc_cfb_pennstateiowa_washingtontd_251018.jpg
Washington takes blocked FG to the house
nbc_cfb_notredame4thstop_251018.jpg
ND comes up with 4th downs stop against USC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mollie O’Callaghan breaks world record, Regan Smith ties world record at Westmont World Cup

  
Published October 18, 2025 08:10 PM

Australian Mollie O’Callaghan broke the short-course world record in the 200m freestyle at a World Cup in Westmont, Illinois, on Saturday.

O’Callaghan, the Olympic and world champion in the event in long course (50-meter pools), swam 1:49.77 in the 25-meter pool.

She lowered the world record of 1:50.31 by Hong Kong’s Siobhan Haughey from 2021.

Also Saturday, American Regan Smith tied her short-course world record of 54.02 in the 100m backstroke, defeating Olympic and world champion Kaylee McKeown of Australia (55.04).

SWIMMING: Full Results | Broadcast Schedule

American Gretchen Walsh swam the second-fastest 50m butterfly ever (23.90), just missing her world record of 23.72 from last week. Walsh owns the top nine times in history.

The Westmont World Cup concludes Sunday with prelims (11 a.m. ET) and finals (7 p.m.) live on Peacock.

Paris 2024 Olympic Games - Day One
Ariarne Titmus retires from swimming
Ariarne Titmus won four Olympic gold medals for Australia.