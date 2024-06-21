 Skip navigation
World Athletics Championships. Budapest 2023.
How to watch the Women’s 100m at U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials: live stream, names to know, start times
AUTO: MAY 14 NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400
Friday 5: Kyle Busch's words lead to questions but better results could end any debate
AUTO: JUL 17 NASCAR Cup Series Crayon 301
Friday NASCAR schedule at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

oly_at_olytrialtrackpreview_240620.jpg
U.S. track talent at a premium entering Trials
oly_at_olytrialfieldpreview_240620.jpg
Crouser, Moon among field stars at U.S. Trials
nbc_golf_kpmground1_240620.jpg
Highlights: KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Round 1

Tokyo Olympic BMX champ Niek Kimmann to miss Paris Games with inflamed heart muscle

  
Published June 21, 2024 08:38 AM
2023 UEC BMX Racing European

§BESANCON, FRANCE - JULY 8: Niek Kimmann of the Netherlands competing in the Men’s Elite Round 1 during Day 2 of the 2023 UEC BMX European Championships at Complexe sportif du Rosemont on July 8, 2023 in Besancon, France (Photo by Rene Nijhuis/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Tokyo Olympic BMX racing gold medalist Niek Kimmann of the Netherlands will miss the Paris Games due to an inflamed heart muscle.

Kimmann, 28, has felt symptoms for a while and underwent a test after last month’s world championships that revealed the inflammation.

Medical staff said chances of recovery are high, and Kimmann can return to competition after recovery, according to a press release.

“The doctors do not consider it responsible to participate at this time,” he said in the release. “Of course, I would have loved to defend my title from Tokyo, but my health comes first.”

At last month’s worlds, Kimmann took silver behind Frenchman Joris Daudet and ahead of Frenchman Sylvain André in Rock Hill, South Carolina.