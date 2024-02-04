 Skip navigation
Frittelli closes strong to win Bahrain Championship
Frittelli closes strong to win Bahrain Championship
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Sheldon scores 25 as No. 8 Ohio State tops No. 10 Indiana 74-69
Syndication: Journal Sentinel
No. 2 Purdue wins 75-69 at No. 6 Wisconsin for seventh consecutive win

Noah Lyles crushes personal best and is coming for all the Olympic medals

  
Published February 4, 2024 05:56 PM

Noah Lyles crushed his personal best in the 60m to open the Olympic year in earnest, signaling that big things are ahead this summer.

Lyles, who swept 100m, 200m and 4x100m golds at last August’s world championships, won the 60m at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in 6.44 seconds.

His previous personal best was 6.51, set at the same Boston meet last year.

“We’re coming after everything,” Lyles told Lewis Johnson on NBC Sports. “All the Olympic medals. I don’t care who wants it. It’s mine.”

MORE: Full Results

Lyles won Sunday by one hundredth of a second over Jamaican Ackeem Blake. American Fred Kerley, who preceded Lyles as world 100m champion in 2022, was fourth in 6.55 in his first indoor meet racing that distance.

Earlier, American Grant Holloway extended a 60-plus race win streak in the 60m hurdles dating to his last defeat in March 2014 as a high school sophomore.

Holloway, the three-time reigning world champion in the 110m hurdles, clocked 7.35 seconds. He defeated a field that included 2022 World silver medalist Trey Cunningham (7.49), 2023 World bronze medalist Daniel Roberts (7.49) and 2023 breakout Cordell Tinch (7.55).

The indoor track and field season continues with the Millrose Games in New York City next Sunday from 1-3 p.m. ET on NBC, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.