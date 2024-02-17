Noah Lyles edges Christian Coleman at USATF Indoor Championships

Noah Lyles won a sprint showdown with Christian Coleman at the USA Track and Field Indoor Championships in the latest chapter of a rivalry between two of the world’s fastest men.

Lyles overtook Coleman by one hundredth of a second in the 60m in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Lyles clocked 6.43 seconds, his personal best by a hundredth, in a lean over Coleman.

Coleman is the world record holder in the 60m at 6.34 seconds from 2018. Lyles beat him in a 60m for the first time in four head-to-head finals.

“If I hadn’t faced Christian so many times, I couldn’t have boosted my confidence enough to say, ‘I’m ready to come out here and take on everybody,’” Lyles, standing next to Coleman, told Lewis Johnson on NBC Sports. “So I thank this man truly because he is who he is.”

USATF INDOORS: Full Results

Lyles and Coleman both qualified for the world indoor championships in two weeks in Glasgow, Scotland. Coleman won the 2018 World Indoor 60m title. Lyles goes to his first indoor worlds.

This summer, Lyles and Coleman each hope to become the first American man to win an Olympic 100m title since 2004. First, they must make the U.S. team by placing in the top three at June’s trials.

Coleman won the 2019 World 100m title and was the world’s fastest man in the Tokyo Olympic cycle, but missed those Games while suspended for missing drug tests. He has never failed a test.

Last August, Lyles became the first man to sweep the 100m and 200m at a world championships since Usain Bolt in 2015, while Coleman placed fifth in the 100m.

Then in September, Coleman won two races in 9.83 seconds, the same time that Lyles ran to win the world title.

Other notable winners on the final day of USATF Indoors on Saturday: Olympic gold medalists Ryan Crouser (shot put) and Katie Moon (pole vault), American mile record holder Nikki Hiltz (1500m) and Tokyo Olympic Trials winner Cole Hocker (1500m).