Noah Lyles breaks Usain Bolt record, Femke Bol runs third-best 400m hurdles ever in London

Noah Lyles broke his tie with Usain Bolt for the record number of times breaking 20 seconds in a wind-legal 200m.

Lyles, the third-fastest man in history at the distance, did it for the 35th time on Sunday by prevailing in 19.47, the 10th-best time in history, at a Diamond League meet in London.

He edged Letsile Tebogo of Botswana by three hundredths. Tebogo, 20, broke Namibian Frankie Fredericks’ African record set in taking silver behind Michael Johnson at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

Zharnel Hughes, third in 19.73, broke a 29-year-old British record, one month after breaking a 30-year-old British 100m record.

Next month, Lyles can join Bolt and Allyson Felix as the only sprinters to win three consecutive world 200m titles. Bolt won four in a row.

Full London results are here. This was the last Diamond League meet before worlds in Budapest in four weeks.

Also Sunday, Dutchwoman Femke Bol ran the third-fastest 400m hurdles in history — 51.45 — only trailing American Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone’s last two world records of 50.68 and 51.41.

Bol, the Olympic bronze medalist and world silver medalist, is the overwhelming favorite for August’s worlds given McLaughlin-Levrone passed on the hurdles to race the flat 400m.

Sha’Carri Richardson withdrew before a 100m showdown with the world’s two other fastest this year — Jamaican Shericka Jackson and Ivorian Marie-Josée Ta Lou.

Richardson had a sore hamstring and scratched as a precaution to be ready for worlds, according to media on site.

Ta Lou later overtook Brit Dina Asher-Smith to win in 10.75 seconds, matching her season’s best. Jackson, fastest in the world this year at 10.65, was third in 10.94.

Richardson’s best time this year is 10.71.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, the reigning world champion, was not in the field. But she ran her first 100m races this year this past week, clocking 10.82 and 10.83.

Ethiopian Gudaf Tsegay won the 5000m in 14:12.29, the fifth-fastest time in history for the world champion. Dutchwoman Sifan Hassan, the Olympic champion, was third in a European record 14:13.42.

Alicia Monson was fifth in 14:19.45, shattering Shelby Houlihan’s American record of 14:23.92 from 2020. Monson already had the American record in the 10,000m.

U.S. champion Yared Nuguse barely overtook Norwegian Gilje Nordas to win the 1500m by 14 hundredths in 3:30.44. Nuguse, the world’s third-fastest man this year, became the second American man to win a Diamond League 1500m after Leo Manzano at the same meet in 2011.

Two-time world champion Grant Holloway won the 110m hurdles in 13.01, while Olympic gold medalist Hansle Parchment of Jamaica took fourth in 13.26. Jamaican Rasheed Broadbell, fastest in the world this year at 12.94, was not in the field.

Jackline Chepkoech, a 19-year-old Kenyan, became the seventh-fastest woman in history in the 3000m steeplechase. She won in 8:57.35, distancing world record holder Beatrice Chepkoech (no relation) by 6.99 seconds.

American JuVaughn Harrison earned a third consecutive win over Olympic and world high jump champion Mutaz Barshim of Qatar, clearing 2.35 meters.

Olympic and world champion and world record holder Ryan Crouser won the shot put with a 23.06-meter throw, giving him the world’s top nine throws this year.