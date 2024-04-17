 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ncaa.png
NCAA fast tracks rule change to make multi-time transfers immediately eligible, matching court order
Thumbnail
Man charged in transport of Masters memorabilia taken from Augusta National
NCAA Basketball: Wisconsin at Michigan
Former Michigan center Tarris Reed Jr. announces he is transferring to UConn

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rbs_leiterexpectations_240417.jpg
Analyzing Leiter’s fantasy upside with Rangers
nbc_roto_rbs_waiverwirebraves_240417.jpg
Fantasy ripple effects from Albies’ injury
nbc_dps_danhurleyinterview_240418.jpg
Hurley describes emotions from back-to-back titles

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ncaa.png
NCAA fast tracks rule change to make multi-time transfers immediately eligible, matching court order
Thumbnail
Man charged in transport of Masters memorabilia taken from Augusta National
NCAA Basketball: Wisconsin at Michigan
Former Michigan center Tarris Reed Jr. announces he is transferring to UConn

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rbs_leiterexpectations_240417.jpg
Analyzing Leiter’s fantasy upside with Rangers
nbc_roto_rbs_waiverwirebraves_240417.jpg
Fantasy ripple effects from Albies’ injury
nbc_dps_danhurleyinterview_240418.jpg
Hurley describes emotions from back-to-back titles

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Noah Lyles, Gabby Thomas headline USA Track and Field team for World Athletics Relays

  
Published April 17, 2024 04:11 PM

Noah Lyles and Gabby Thomas lead the 28-athlete USA Track and Field roster for the World Athletics Relays from May 4-5 in the Bahamas.

The top 14 nations in the men’s and women’s 4x100m and 4x400m and the mixed-gender 4x400m at the World Relays qualify for the Paris Olympics.

After that, the top two not-yet-qualified nations per event earn the last spots based on world rankings on June 30.

Last August, Lyles became the first sprinter to sweep world titles in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m since Usain Bolt in 2015. That haul included anchoring the U.S. men’s 4x100m to gold.

Lyles is joined in the men’s 4x100m pool for World Relays by Olympic 200m silver medalist Kenny Bednarek, among others.

On the women’s side, Thomas and Tamari Davis are among the 4x100m pool after being part of that world championship-winning relay in August. Thomas added silver in the 200m at worlds.

The U.S. 4x400m pools include Tokyo Olympic Trials 400m champion Quanera Hayes for the women and reigning U.S. men’s 400m champion Bryce Deadmon.