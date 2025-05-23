U.S. looks to reclaim Para hockey world title on home ice

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Atlanta Braves v Boston Red Sox
Orioles at Red Sox Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 23
Cleveland Guardians v Detroit Tigers
Guardians at Tigers prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 23
MLB: Seattle Mariners at Chicago White Sox
Rangers at White Sox prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 23

Top Clips

nbc_golf_charleschwabrd1v2_250522.jpg
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 1
nbc_nas_gantmoments_250522.jpg
Harry Gant’s best moments in NASCAR career
nbc_golf_scottieschefflergolfcentralv2_250522.jpg
Highlights: Scheffler back in action at Colonial

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Atlanta Braves v Boston Red Sox
Orioles at Red Sox Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 23
Cleveland Guardians v Detroit Tigers
Guardians at Tigers prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 23
MLB: Seattle Mariners at Chicago White Sox
Rangers at White Sox prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 23

Top Clips

nbc_golf_charleschwabrd1v2_250522.jpg
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 1
nbc_nas_gantmoments_250522.jpg
Harry Gant’s best moments in NASCAR career
nbc_golf_scottieschefflergolfcentralv2_250522.jpg
Highlights: Scheffler back in action at Colonial

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

U.S. looks to reclaim Para hockey world title on home ice

  
Published May 23, 2025 07:06 AM

The latest chapter of the U.S.-Canada rivalry is expected to unfold at the World Para Ice Hockey Championship, starting Saturday and live on Peacock from Buffalo, New York.

The U.S. is the four-time reigning Paralympic champion, but last year Canada won the world title, snapping a streak of more than 20 consecutive losses to the Americans.

Declan Farmer, the most prolific scorer in U.S. history with more than 200 goals, said the U.S.-Canada rivalry had been “a little dormant” for a few years during the American domination.

Not anymore. Canada also won the teams’ most recent meeting on March 29. At worlds, they’ll face off in the May 31 final should each team top its group and win its semifinal.

“(Now) there’s full butterflies beforehand,” said Farmer, who made his Paralympic debut in 2014 at age 16. “You’ve got to execute. You’ve got to get the job done. You have to be at your best to win. It’s not just about showing up anymore, which is a good, healthy place to be.”

Already this year, Canada beat the U.S. in the 4 Nations Face-Off final in men’s hockey in February. In April, the U.S. beat Canada in the IIHF World Championship final in women’s hockey. Both games went to overtime.

In Para hockey, Canada has rebuilt since a 5-0 loss in the 2022 Paralympic final.

“Some of the younger guys that (weren’t) really quite ready to compete against us line for line, where they just need a couple years to come along, and now they’re making some progress,” Farmer said. “I think it’s really as simple as that, and we just kind of have to keep matching their pace of improvement.”

2025 World Para Ice Hockey Championship Schedule

DayGameTime (ET)Platform
Sat., May 24USA-Norway1:30 p.m.Peacock
Sun., May 25USA-Slovakia1:30 p.m.Peacock
Tue.,. May 27USA-Czechia1:30 p.m.Peacock
Fri., May 30Semifinal 11:30 p.m.Peacock
Fri., May 30Semifinal 25 p.m.Peacock
Sat., May 31Bronze-Medal Game12:30 p.m.Peacock
Sat., May 31Gold-Medal Game4 p.m.Peacock
Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics - Day 9
2026 Milan Cortina Paralympics: Team USA storylines one year out from Winter Games
The Milan Cortina Paralympics open on March 6, 2026.