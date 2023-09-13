 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Paul Blackburn
Pickups of the Day: Blackburn has been Balling
Briefing of US Senators in Kyiv, Ukraine
Sen. Blumenthal issues subpoena to U.S. subsidiary of PIF
nbc_pff_cfbuwvsmsupreview_230913.jpg
College Football Top 25: Horns and Buffs

Top Clips

nbc_pft_buyingthehypedraft_230913.jpg
PFT Draft: Teams to buy the hype
nbc_pft_jimtrotter_230913.jpg
Trotter sues NFL over firing from NFL Network
nbc_pft_cousinsstruggles_230913.jpg
O’Connell wants Cousins to ‘stay aggressive’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Investigation into Paris Olympics did not uncover serious corruption

  
Published September 13, 2023 10:44 AM
Paris Olympic Rings

PARIS, ILE DE FRANCE, FRANCE - 2017/09/14: The Olympic Rings being placed in front of the Eiffel Tower in celebration of the French capital won the hosting right for the 2024 summer Olympic Games. (Photo by Nicolas Briquet/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

LightRocket via Getty Images

France’s top financial prosecutor said Wednesday that investigations into the organization of the 2024 Paris Olympics have not revealed any serious corruption or influence peddling, and that his goal is not to disrupt the event.

Speaking in an interview with RTL radio, Jean-Francois Bohnert said the potential infractions currently investigated by the the financial prosecutor’s office are “mainly formal.”

“It’s about favoritism, of illegal interest-taking,” he said. “It’s about the way certain contracts have been distributed, the arrangements ... But I don’t see any elements, at least not at this stage, that would lead the investigation towards the most serious cases of corruption or influence peddling.”

French police searched the Paris Olympic organizing committee headquarters in June as part of corruption investigations into contracts linked to the event.

The search and other related raids were linked to two preliminary investigations of the Paris Olympics. One probe was opened in 2017 — the year Paris was picked by the International Olympic Committee as the 2024 host — and the other began last year.

Asked whether arrests could take place during the Olympics, Bonhert said the office wants to “ensure the smooth running of what is going to be a global event” and a “universal party.”

“It’s not up to us to come and disrupt that order,” he added. “And that’s why we started early enough. The searches that took place were carried out more than a year before the start of the Games.”

The probe, opened in 2017, is looking into suspected embezzlement of public funds and favoritism, and concerns about an unspecified contract reached by Paris organizers, the prosecutor’s office said in June.

The 2022 investigation followed an audit by the French Anti-Corruption Agency. The prosecutor’s office said that case targets suspected conflict of interest and favoritism involving several contracts reached by the organizing committee and Solideo, the public body in charge of Olympic infrastructure.