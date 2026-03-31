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Park City getting an Olympic-sized halfpipe again when Snow League heads to Utah in 2027

  
Published March 31, 2026 12:17 PM
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PARK CITY, Utah — An Olympic-sized halfpipe is returning to Park City, Utah, the resort town that helped put snowboarding on the map.

The Snow League — a halfpipe league created by three-time Olympic champion Shaun White — named Park City as one of the contest sites for its 2026-27 season.

It will bring big-time snowboarding back to the venue that hosted the 2002 Olympics, when American men Ross Powers, Danny Kass and JJ Thomas swept the medals and U.S. rider Kelly Clark won gold in the women’s contest. Park City will again host Olympic snowboarding in 2034.

“Park City Mountain has always been one of the most important places in snowboarding and freeskiing, so bringing The Snow League here for Season Two feels incredibly special,” White said.

The U.S. once dominated the men’s halfpipe, but has been shut out of the Olympic podium since White won his third gold medal in 2018. The drought has coincided with a surge of top Japanese riders, combined with fewer halfpipes to train on across the United States.

Park City hasn’t had a 22-foot halfpipe since 2019, when it hosted world championships.

The event is scheduled for Jan. 22-24, the weekend traditionally associated with the Sundance Film Festival that is moving to Colorado starting next year.