Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir withdraws on eve of New York City Marathon

Olympic gold medalist Peres Jepchirchir withdrew from the New York City Marathon on the eve of the race, citing a lower leg injury.

Jepchirchir, a 30-year-old Kenyan, sustained the injury in her last workout of training for the 26.2-mile race, according to her social media.

“I travelled to New York with the hopes that it would improve, but after two days of physical therapy, we have made the decision that I should not start the race,” was posted on her account. “I still hope to defend my Olympic title in Paris next year and do not want to do anything that might put that in jeopardy.”

Jepchirchir is the only person to win the Olympic, Boston and New York City marathons in a career. She did it in an eight-month span in 2021 and 2022.

Later in 2022, she withdrew before her planned New York City title defense due to injury. She then placed third in the London Marathon this past April 23.

The New York City women’s field remains deep with Kenyan Brigid Kosgei (former world record holder), Ethiopian Letesenbet Gidey (world record holder in 10,000m and half marathon), Boston Marathon champ Hellen Obiri of Kenya and defending champion Sharon Lokedi of Kenya.