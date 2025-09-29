Q&A: Tara Davis-Woodhall seeking ATHLOS Tiffany Crown after World Championships gold

Olympic and recent world gold medalist, Tara Davis-Woodhall, is no stranger to putting on a show. In fact, she embraces showmanship and wears her love for performing on the field like a badge of honor, which is why her addition to ATHLOS, a women’s only track and field invitational, is the perfect match.

ATHLOS was launched by entrepreneur and Reddit co-founder, Alex Ohanian, and was first held in September 2024 in New York City. ATHLOS offers the opportunity for some of the top women in track and field to compete for record-breaking prize money (and custom Tiffany crowns). The crowns are handcrafted and designed by Tiffany & Co., exclusively for ATHLOS.

The ATHLOS website describes ATHLOS as “music festival meets track and field meet.” Music plays between each race, as well as walk-out songs for each athlete competing. There is a live musical performance, which will be Ciara this year. Such a spectacle is right up Davis-Woodhall’s alley.

This year, ATHLOS is adding field events and the long jump qualifier will be held on the streets of Times Square in NYC. Tara Davis-Woodhall sat down with NBC Sports to discuss the historic first-of-its-kind event.

We're changing the game. A leap forward for women's sports. For track & field. With @tar___ruh leading the way. pic.twitter.com/Gvl6U8cvRW — ATHLOS (@athlos) April 29, 2025

An excerpt from Tara Davis Woodhall’s interview with NBC Sports was lightly edited for length and clarity.

Do you name all of your medals or is it just the gold medals?

Davis-Woodhall: Well, I guess it would just be the gold medals. I just recently started naming my medals with the Olympics and the World Championship medals, but I’ve been thinking about doing it again.

How heavy is [your World Championships gold medal]?

Davis-Woodhall: It’s actually pretty heavy. I would say it’s one of the heaviest medals I actually own. Philippe, the Olympic gold medal, is definitely the heaviest, but [Buya, the name of Tara’s World Championship gold medal] is second. Second runner-up for sure.

Davis-Woodhall focused on ATHLOS after worlds gold Natalie Esquire talks with 2025 World Track and Field Championships long jumper Tara Davis-Woodhall about her victory in Tokyo and what she's looking forward to the most at ATHLOS, the women's only track event.

Your 7.13 meters is the longest [jump] in the world this year. When you won that gold medal [at the Championships], how [did] it compare to winning your first Olympic gold medal?

Tara Davis-Woodhall wins the women’s long jump with a 7.13m WORLD LEAD. #WorldAthleticsChamps pic.twitter.com/MBc8a92SKn — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) September 14, 2025

Davis-Woodhall: Well, for me, it’s a bit different. That stadium held a lot of memories for me. It was the first stadium I competed in as a professional, I would say. I just graduated college. It was my first Olympics [in] 2021, and it was the COVID Olympics. And so, there was no one in the stands. My dad was able to come, but none of my other family was able to come. It was just very eerie, and I’m a performer. I love to clap, clap up the crowd, love to get the crowd engaged. So, there was no one in the stands at that time. So for me, this competition and this medal was a redemption medal for me. I was really sad at the Tokyo Olympics. And so coming back to that stadium, had to fight some demons, had to redeem myself to show that 2021 version of Tara, that COVID Tara, like, we’ve blossomed. We’ve turned into this newfound Tara, and it’s awesome.

After winning another gold medal, you let us know that you have your eyes set on the ATHLOS Tiffany crown. What attracted you to ATHLOS?

Tara got her gold. Next goal is the crown 👑 @tar___ruh pic.twitter.com/Fukjs7Crhl — ATHLOS (@athlos) September 19, 2025

Davis-Woodhall: Well, ATHLOS started right after the 2024 Olympics. And, oh...that crown. It’s gorgeous, isn’t it? And Alexis Ohanian invited Hunter [Woodhall] and I out there, and it was just a sprint only event. And I told Alexis, listen. We’re not coming unless I’m competing. And he was like, got it. Heard that. I’m gonna work something out then. Later, some months down the road, he’s calling my phone asking me, what’s your dream location? Where do you dream to compete? And where do you want to see yourself in x amount of years and what do you want to see yourself do? I told him everything I wanted, and field has come to life for ATHLOS, and we’ll be jumping the women’s long jump in Times Square [on] October 9. In the middle of Times Square, which is so insane. Never imagined long jump to be in the middle of the streets, let alone in Times Square. So, this is gonna be fun.

And that’s going to be the qualifying round, right?

Davis-Woodhall: Yes, and then October 10, which you can buy tickets to and see all the ladies run, from the hundreds to the 1500s, they’re going to be competing. And we have 20 medals that we brought home from world championships. So, I’m not the only gold medalist. There’s gonna be so many gold medalists at this ATHLOS event [on] October 10 at Icahn Stadium. It’s going to be insane. Ciara’s performing. I’m so excited.

NYC! I’m performing at @athlos NYC on Oct 10 @ Icahn Stadium ✨ One night only, me on stage + the world’s fastest female track & field athletes on the track. It’s gonna be a vibe, get your tix now before they’re gone. https://t.co/4AHaWvEI3T pic.twitter.com/FemIUyv0vP — Ciara (@ciara) September 10, 2025

So, you’re sort of the impetus for field coming [to ATHLOS] this year?

Davis-Woodhall: Oh, yeah. I’m, like, screaming for field events. ATHLOS did track only. And I’m like, guys, it’s track and field for a reason. Like, during those track events, yes, it’s exciting. But once that track event’s over, there’s field events going on at the same time. So, it’s track and field for a reason. It’s boring without the field events. And I feel like the field event athletes are showing up, showing out, breaking world records, you know, standing on top of the podium. So, it’s awesome.

How do you feel like ATHLOS is changing things for track and field athletes?

Davis-Woodhall: I think ATHLOS is listening. ATHLOS, they’re definitely open to hearing what the athletes have to say instead of just going by the traditional route of what track and field is. Track and field is a star event. It’s fast-paced. You immediately get to see the winner and the loser. I feel like ATHLOS is trying to put that on and being able to have athlete focus, but also keeping up with the times. Having performances, having a Tiffany crown, having, all of these cool, new chic, bougie things coming into sport. That’s what it’s all about.

🏃‍♀️🏟️ @athlos is re-designing the sport *for* women.



Everything from how race bibs are designed to our new advisor-owner council with stars like @itsshacarri, @itsgabbyt, and @tar___ruh.



We ask the athletes what they want, then we execute. pic.twitter.com/kRIq0cLiG5 — Alexis Ohanian 🗽 (@alexisohanian) September 2, 2025

How has it been collaborating with someone like Alexis [Ohanian] who puts his money where his mouth is and has been such an outspoken supporter of women athletes?

Davis-Woodhall: It’s incredible. I mean, you see his work in the women’s soccer league and just all over and supporting Serena [Williams] and being there. It’s just like he understands sports, but he also understands that women’s sports needs more eyes to it. And, the fact that he’s actually doing what he says he’s going to do is, you know, that’s inspiring, and it makes me want to work harder as an athlete so I can show up for these people that want to invest in women’s sports. So, being able to be on board with him and work with him, it’s cool to see the other side of the things that make sports go around. And, I’m really excited to be included.

"You hurl yourself THIS far? ... Times Square is not ready!"@tar___ruh & @alexisohanian show just how far the Long Jump competition will be when we take over Times Square 🤩



See you there 10.09 and at Icahn 10.10. pic.twitter.com/JRiSXWdhlY — ATHLOS (@athlos) July 18, 2025

You also have a role as an adviser-owner [for ATHLOS]. Can you tell me a little bit more about that and what it entails?

ATHLOS is “everything I ever fought for” 🥹@tar___ruh talks about her adviser-owner role at ATHLOS after a huge W at Pre! pic.twitter.com/xiZpw3xDqY — ATHLOS (@athlos) July 6, 2025

Davis-Woodhall: Gabby Thomas and Sha’Carri Richardson, we are part owners. We get to say and have a voice in these events that are happening. We get to choose teams. We get to see these athletes and pick athletes that deserve these spots to be able to show their true potential and their talent. And, it’s cool to be able to have such a variety of women in different events, but also different personalities to show like, what do you want? What do I want? And so, yeah, we get to backboard off of each other a lot and the ideas are insane and it’s only beginning for ATHLOS.