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Qatar’s Diamond League track meet put back from May to June amid ongoing uncertainty

  
Published April 8, 2026 11:50 AM
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DOHA, Qatar — The Diamond League track meet in Qatar has been postponed from next month to June, “should conditions allow,” amid ongoing uncertainty caused by the conflict in the Middle East.

The Doha event had been set to open the season for track’s elite series on May 8, as it typically has in recent years, but the postponement means Shanghai’s meet on May 16 starts the series instead.

“In recent weeks, the Diamond League has been monitoring the situation in Doha, working in close coordination with meeting organizers, Qatari authorities and other stakeholders,” the Diamond League said in a statement hours after the announcement of a two-week ceasefire between Iran, the United States and Israel.

“In the interests of athlete and spectator safety, a decision has now been taken to postpone the meeting. Should conditions allow, it will now be held on June 19.”

The change of date also means a change of venue. Temperatures in Qatar in June are typically higher, so the event moves to the Khalifa International Stadium, which is fitted with large cooling systems around the arena that were used when it hosted the 2019 world track and field championships.

Qatar has become a key host nation for global sports events in recent years and has had to postpone or cancel high-profile competitions since the United States and Israel began strikes on Iran in February.

The “Finalissima” soccer game between Argentina and Spain, which was due to be played in Qatar, was canceled and Qatar’s motorcycle Grand Prix was rescheduled to November. Elsewhere in the region, Formula 1 races set for April in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia have been called off.