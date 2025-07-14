Quincy Wilson breaks U18 world record in 400m, takes momentum into USATF Outdoor Champs

American Quincy Wilson broke the U18 world record in the 400m for a fourth time, clocking 44.10 seconds to win at the Murphey Classic in Memphis, Tennessee, on Saturday.

Last summer, Wilson won 4x400m relay gold at age 16 to become the youngest male Olympic track and field medalist in history. He turned 17 on Jan. 8.

On Saturday, Wilson lowered his personal best by one tenth of a second. Race video is here.

“I went out there and shot out like a bullet,” he said.

On the all-time world U18 list, he is now 74 hundredths faster than the second-fastest junior 400m sprinter in history, fellow American Justin Robinson.

Wilson also ranks second on the all-time U20 400m list behind American Steve Lewis, who won the 1988 Olympic title in 43.87 seconds at age 19.

For this year, Wilson is the joint-fourth-fastest man in the world across all ages and third among Americans behind Khaleb McRae (43.91) and Jacory Patterson (43.98).

The top three men in the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships 400m final on Aug. 2 are in line to make the team individually for the World Championships in Tokyo in September. Several more are expected to make the team for the 4x400m relay pool.

The field at USATF Outdoors in Eugene, Oregon, could also include 2024 Olympic gold medalist Quincy Hall, 2025 World Indoor champion Chris Bailey and 2022 World outdoor champion Michael Norman.

Wilson, already the youngest American male Olympic track and field athlete in history, can become the youngest American man to compete at a World Outdoor Track and Field Championships, according to Bill Mallon of the OlyMADMen.