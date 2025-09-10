Raven Saunders suspended 2 1/2 years in whereabouts case

Tokyo Olympic shot put silver medalist Raven Saunders accepted a suspension for two and a half years in a case involving providing their location for drug-testing purposes.

Saunders accrued three whereabouts failures in a 12-month span, which triggers a ban. Saunders’ ban by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency is backdated to the date of the last whereabouts failure — Dec. 26, 2024.

Whereabouts failures are missed drug tests and/or filing failures. A filing failure could mean incorrectly filling out forms to tell drug testers where an athlete can be found, or not submitting quarterly forms at all.

Saunders previously served an 18-month ban for whereabouts failures from August 2022 to February 2024, then returned to make a third Olympic team, placing 11th in Paris.

Saunders has not competed since August 2024.