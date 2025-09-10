 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jamie Anderson
Jamie Anderson begins snowboarding return as mom of two
Seattle Storm v Washington Mystics
What WNBA games are on this week? 2025 WNBA Schedule, dates, how to watch for September 8-11
NFL: Detroit Lions at New Orleans Saints
Jameson Williams, Omarion Hampton, Jayden Reed headline Week 2’s Regression Files

Top Clips

nbc_pft_dan_quinn_250910v2.jpg
Quinn has leg up given experience with Parsons
nbc_pft_aj_brown_250910.jpg
Eagles must get Brown more in the mix
nbc_pft_eagles_chiefs_250910.jpg
Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl rematch slated Week 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jamie Anderson
Jamie Anderson begins snowboarding return as mom of two
Seattle Storm v Washington Mystics
What WNBA games are on this week? 2025 WNBA Schedule, dates, how to watch for September 8-11
NFL: Detroit Lions at New Orleans Saints
Jameson Williams, Omarion Hampton, Jayden Reed headline Week 2’s Regression Files

Top Clips

nbc_pft_dan_quinn_250910v2.jpg
Quinn has leg up given experience with Parsons
nbc_pft_aj_brown_250910.jpg
Eagles must get Brown more in the mix
nbc_pft_eagles_chiefs_250910.jpg
Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl rematch slated Week 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Raven Saunders suspended 2 1/2 years in whereabouts case

  
Published September 10, 2025 09:58 AM
Raven Saunders

Jun 29, 2024; Eugene, OR, USA; Raven Saunders places second in 65-3 1/2 (19.90m) in the women’s shot put during the US Olympic Team Trials at Hayward Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Tokyo Olympic shot put silver medalist Raven Saunders accepted a suspension for two and a half years in a case involving providing their location for drug-testing purposes.

Saunders accrued three whereabouts failures in a 12-month span, which triggers a ban. Saunders’ ban by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency is backdated to the date of the last whereabouts failure — Dec. 26, 2024.

Whereabouts failures are missed drug tests and/or filing failures. A filing failure could mean incorrectly filling out forms to tell drug testers where an athlete can be found, or not submitting quarterly forms at all.

Saunders previously served an 18-month ban for whereabouts failures from August 2022 to February 2024, then returned to make a third Olympic team, placing 11th in Paris.

Saunders has not competed since August 2024.