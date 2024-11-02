Regan Smith breaks another world record to close World Aquatics Swimming World Cup

Regan Smith broke the short course 200m backstroke world record on the last day of the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup, one day after breaking her own world record in the 100m back.

Smith, an eight-time Olympic medalist, clocked 1:58.83 in Singapore on Saturday. She broke Australian Kaylee McKeown’s world record of 1:58.94 set in November 2020.

“Kaylee comes home so strong, that’s what she’s amazing at,” Smith said of McKeown, who wasn’t in Saturday’s race. “That’s why she’s the best of the best. I can feel it coming home, absolutely, and I was chasing it.”

The World Cup, which had stops in Shanghai, Incheon, South Korea, and Singapore, is held in 25-meter pools rather than 50-meter pools that are used for the Olympics.

Smith now holds the world records in the 100m back in both 25- and 50-meter pools in addition to the 200m back in 25-meter pools.

McKeown, who swept the backstrokes at the last two Olympics, formerly held all of those records and still holds the 50m and 200m back records for 50-meter pools.

Smith was edged out by fellow American Kate Douglass for the World Cup overall title combining each swimmer’s separate results over the three-stop series.

Douglass won all nine of her events over the three weeks — one each day at each stop.

“Racing this much, I feel like this is something I don’t do often,” Douglass said. “It’s been a good learning experience, just figuring out how to do all this on my own.”