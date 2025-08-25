 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: Indiana Fever at Minnesota Lynx
Collier scores 32 in return from 7-game absence, Lynx beat short-handed Fever
Tennis: US Open
Medvedev’s US Open match delayed by booing fans after photographer enters the court
Syndication: South Bend Tribune
Carr hopes to add to family’s football legacy after winning starting QB job at No. 6 Notre Dame

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gcpodbestmoments_250824.jpg
What were the best men’s golf moments of 2025?
nbc_golf_fleetwoodextendedv2_250824.jpg
Highlights: Fleetwood, Tour Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_finalrdseniorwomen_250824.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Women’s Open, Round 4

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: Indiana Fever at Minnesota Lynx
Collier scores 32 in return from 7-game absence, Lynx beat short-handed Fever
Tennis: US Open
Medvedev’s US Open match delayed by booing fans after photographer enters the court
Syndication: South Bend Tribune
Carr hopes to add to family’s football legacy after winning starting QB job at No. 6 Notre Dame

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gcpodbestmoments_250824.jpg
What were the best men’s golf moments of 2025?
nbc_golf_fleetwoodextendedv2_250824.jpg
Highlights: Fleetwood, Tour Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_finalrdseniorwomen_250824.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Women’s Open, Round 4

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rin Keys wins first World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships medal in U.S. history

  
Published August 25, 2025 07:01 AM

Rin Keys became the first American to win a medal at a World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships, taking silver in the ball routine.

Keys, a 16-year-old from Porter Ranch, California, scored 29.050 points, taking runner-up to reigning Olympic and world all-around champion Darja Varfolomeev of Germany.

“I can’t believe this actually happened,” Keys said. “I was just trying to enjoy myself in the carpet and to show who I really am.”

In 2023, Keys won the first U.S. medal at a junior worlds (bronze, clubs).

In rhythmic gymnastics, the lone individual event at the Olympics is the all-around, which combined results from ball, hoop, clubs and ribbon routines.

At the biennial worlds, there is an all-around competition, plus separate ball, hoop, clubs and ribbon finals.

Keys took seventh in the all-around final at these worlds, the best U.S. finish in that event since Laura Zeng was sixth in 2017.

The best U.S. Olympic finish in rhythmic gymnastics was ninth out of nine teams in the group event at the 1996 Atlanta Games.

Individually, Valerie Zimring and Zeng placed 11th in the all-around in 1984 and 2016, respectively.

Hezly Rivera
Hezly Rivera adds U.S. all-around gymnastics title to her Olympic gold medal
Hezly Rivera, the youngest 2024 U.S. Olympian, is the youngest U.S. all-around champion since 2017.