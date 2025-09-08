Salt Lake City 2034 announces Podium34 fundraising program, $200 million so far

Salt Lake City 2034 Winter Games organizers unveiled a fundraising program they say is the largest philanthropic campaign to support hosting in Olympic and Paralympic Games history.

The goal for Podium34 is $300 million in revenue, having already secured over $200 million.

“Under current contracts, we must wait until (after the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics) for any sources of revenue,” Salt Lake City 2034 President and Executive Chair Fraser Bullock said. “Our only source of revenue is donors. Without you, we would not be in business; we couldn’t start.”

Nine Utah families and giving organizations have so far made a confirmed commitment of $20 million over the next nine years. They were named founding captains.

Welcome to Podium34 🇺🇸



As the official donor initiative of the Salt Lake City-Utah 2034 Olympic and Paralympic Games, Podium34 unites Utah’s top philanthropic families around a shared cause.



This is our invitation to help carry the torch. pic.twitter.com/LbPhwXa2j2 — Salt Lake City-Utah 2034 (@SLCUT2034) September 8, 2025

Eleven more Utah families and giving organizations made confirmed commitments of between $1 and $15 million. They are being called founding donors.

The full list of donors is here.

Salt Lake City was elected host of the 2034 Winter Olympics and Paralympics in July 2024, bringing the Winter Games to the U.S. for the first time since the Utah capital hosted in 2002.

Like in 2002, the Salt Lake City 2034 plan has the University of Utah’s football stadium holding Opening and Closing Ceremonies, the Utah Jazz arena for figure skating and short track speed skating and many skiing and snowboarding events in Park City, a 45-minute drive east of Salt Lake City.

Every competition venue will be within a one-hour drive of the athletes’ village at the University of Utah.