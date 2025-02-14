Salt Lake City 2034 to be led by Fraser Bullock; committee includes Lindsey Vonn, Allyson Felix

Fraser Bullock was named executive chair and president of the Salt Lake City 2034 Olympic and Paralympic organizing committee after previously serving as chief operating officer and chief financial officer for the last Winter Games in Salt Lake City in 2002.

Bullock previously led Utah’s 2034 bid effort to bring the Winter Games to the U.S. for the first time since 2002.

Bullock is joined in leadership roles by Utah Speaker of the House Brad Wilson as CEO and former Utah Jazz president Steve Starks, who like Wilson is a vice chair of the board.

Catherine Raney Norman, a four-time Olympic speed skater, heads the organizing committee athletes’ commission.

Olympic gold medalists will serve on the board: Lindsey Vonn (Alpine skiing), Sarah Hughes (figure skating) and Allyson Felix (track and field, now an IOC member) plus Oksana Masters, who owns a U.S. Winter Paralympic record 14 medals.

Vonn is also one of six people on the executive board, along with Bullock, Starks, USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland, USOPC Chair Gene Sykes and 2018 Olympic bobsledder Chris Kinney.

Salt Lake City was elected host of the 2034 Winter Games last July 24.

Like in 2002, the Salt Lake City 2034 plan has the University of Utah’s football stadium holding Opening and Closing Ceremonies, the Utah Jazz arena for figure skating and short track speed skating and many skiing and snowboarding events in Park City, a 45-minute drive east of the state capital.

Every competition venue will be within a one-hour drive of the athletes’ village at the University of Utah.