Scott Hanson returning as Gold Zone host for 2026 Winter Olympics

Scott Hanson’s first foray as host of Gold Zone went so well that he’s coming back for more.

Hanson, the host of Peacock’s Gold Zone whip-around show during the 2024 Paris Olympics, will return to NBC Olympics to host Gold Zone on Peacock for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Gold Zone, which garnered wide acclaim throughout NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Summer Games in Paris, guides viewers through the best and most compelling Olympic moments during each competition day.

This will be Hanson’s second Olympic assignment.

“I’m thrilled to be back hosting Gold Zone on Peacock for the Winter Olympics in February!” said Hanson. “‘The Witching Hour’ will once again be ‘The Golden Hour’ as we show you the best moments from every sport as they happen. It’s the biggest Winter Olympics ever — nearly 3,000 athletes, 116 events, and one place to see it all: Gold Zone!”

During the 2026 Winter Olympics, Gold Zone will stream live on Peacock daily, taking viewers throughout the mountains, slopes, rinks, and podiums to the best live action, medal moments, pageantry, and emotion from Italy. It will be the first time a Winter Games Gold Zone will stream on Peacock. Gold Zone also will be available on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app via “TV Everywhere” for customers with pay-TV subscriptions.

“After crushing it in Paris, I can’t wait to see Scott bring his trademark enthusiasm and passion to the snow and ice of the Winter Olympics,” said Molly Solomon, Executive Producer and President, NBC Olympics Production. “Gold Zone was such a success in Paris that we felt compelled to bring it back for Milan Cortina — a Winter Games first for Peacock. And there is no one better equipped to whip viewers from ice hockey to short track to snowboarding and more than the incomparable Scott Hanson.”

With up to 40 events happening simultaneously throughout the Paris Olympics last summer, Gold Zone presented viewers with the most comprehensive and all-encompassing live whip-around coverage of any Olympic Games to date.

Peacock will be the streaming home of the 2026 Winter Olympics, providing fans with the most comprehensive Winter Olympic destination in U.S. media history. The service once again will stream every sport and event live (including early-morning Alpine skiing) — all 116 medal events — and will feature full-event replays, all linear programming, curated video clips, intuitive product features, and more.

In addition to Gold Zone, Peacock’s Multiview feature, one of the streaming service’s innovative and popular features that enhance the live viewing experience, will return for Milan Cortina.

For more on NBCU’s coverage of the 2026 Winter Olympics, click here.