Simone Biles closes gymnastics worlds with two more golds

  
Published October 8, 2023 11:18 AM
Biles wins 22nd gold medal at World Championships
October 8, 2023 10:19 AM
Simone Biles held off a tough field in a tight beam final at the World Championships, winning her 4th medal of these Worlds (third gold) and the 22nd World Title of her illustrious career.

Simone Biles ended the world gymnastics championships with two more gold medals on Sunday, giving her four for the meet and a record-extending 30 career world medals.

Biles won world titles on the balance beam for a record-extending fourth time and floor exercise for a record-extending sixth time. She has twice as many world titles on each event as the next-best woman in history.

Biles capped a successful comeback season, her first since the Tokyo Olympics. She also went undefeated in all-around competitions this summer and fall and led the U.S. to a record-breaking seventh consecutive world team title.

Biles is up to 37 career Olympic and world championships medals. She has competed in 36 career Olympic or world finals in the team, all-around, beam, floor and vault events and won a medal in all 36. Her other medal was an uneven bars silver in 2018.

GYMNASTICS WORLDS: Results

She is not expected to compete again before 2024, when she can bid to become, at 27, the oldest U.S. Olympic female gymnast since 1952, according to Olympedia.org. The five-woman team for Paris will be named after June’s trials in Minneapolis.

Also Sunday, Khoi Young added vault silver to his team and pommel horse bronze medals.

Young, a rising Stanford junior, became the second U.S. man in the last 40 years to win three medals at a single worlds after Paul Hamm in 2003.