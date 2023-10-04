Simone Biles, U.S. women’s gymnastics team win record world championships title

Simone Biles and the U.S. women’s gymnastics team won a record-breaking seventh consecutive world title despite being down an athlete due to injury.

Biles, plus Shilese Jones, Leanne Wong and Skye Blakely combined for 167.729 points in Antwerp, Belgium, on Wednesday.

They prevailed by a closer-than-expected but significant 2.199 over Brazil, which became the first South American nation to win an Olympic or world team medal.

France earned bronze for its first Olympic or world team medal since 1950, a year before it hosts the Paris Games.

GYMNASTICS WORLDS: Broadcast Schedule | Daily Guide | Results

The American women won every world team title dating to 2011, and this team is the most decorated ever. They broke their tie with China’s men (2003 through 2014) for the most consecutive golds, doing so with their smallest margin of victory during this streak.

Biles earned her record-extending 20th world championships gold medal, exactly 10 years after her first gold and 800 days after withdrawing from the Tokyo Olympic team final after her opening vault with the twisties.

She also became, at 26, the oldest U.S. woman to ever win a world championships medal.

In her first team final since Tokyo, Biles and the U.S. again began on vault. She hit a different twisting vault than she tried in Tokyo.

She followed with excellent balance beam and uneven bars routines before closing the meet out on floor exercise with the single highest score of the night. Biles could have fallen on the last routine (maybe even twice) and still clinched the gold.

Minutes before the competition, American Joscelyn Roberson withdrew after a lower-body injury suffered in a warm-up vault landing. Roberson, a 17-year-old worlds rookie, later cheered teammates on crutches with her left leg wrapped from just below the knee to her toes.

Wong, who was originally slated to compete on one apparatus, subbed in for Roberson on her two events of vault and floor.

Biles and Jones next have Friday’s all-around final. Biles can win the event for a sixth time to tie the record for either gender held by Japanese man Kohei Uchimura. Biles won silver last year behind Brazilian Rebeca Andrade in Biles’ absence.

Worlds continue Thursday with the men’s all-around final where Japan’s Daiki Hashimoto is the favorite (1:30 p.m. ET, Peacock).