Simone Biles partners on Houston airport restaurant: ‘Taste of Gold’

Simone Biles is partnering on a restaurant named “Taste of Gold” to open inside the George Bush Intercontinental Airport in her native Houston in early 2025.

“Taste of Gold will celebrate Biles’ remarkable global achievements,” according to an airport press release.

“I am a foodie at heart, and our hope with Taste of Gold is to offer a beautiful dining experience that features award-winning, signature menu items with some of my favorite flavors sprinkled in for our guests,” Biles said, according to the release.

The restaurant is under construction and will open in the first quarter of 2025 inside terminal A near gate A8. Biles is developing the restaurant in partnership with The Playmakers Group.

Biles is currently performing in her “Gold Over America Tour” with fellow U.S. gymnasts through Nov. 3.

She won three gold medals and one silver at her third Olympics in Paris, giving her seven career golds and 11 career medals, both records for a U.S. gymnast.

She has not announced whether she will compete again.