Summer McIntosh wins 400m freestyle to open swimming worlds drive for five

Canadian Summer McIntosh won the 400m freestyle to open her bid to win a record-tying five individual gold medals at the World Swimming Championships.

McIntosh, an 18-year-old who bagged three golds at the 2024 Olympics, clocked 3 minutes, 56.26 seconds, beating China’s Li Bingjie by a comfortable 1.95 seconds.

American Katie Ledecky took bronze for her 27th career World Championships medal, tying Ryan Lochte for second in history behind Michael Phelps’ 33.

SWIMMING WORLDS: Results | Broadcast Schedule

400m free Olympic silver medalist Summer McIntosh wins the world title with a strong performance as Katie Ledecky wins bronze.



📺 Peacock | #AQUASingapore25 pic.twitter.com/Lo9JMvHhOA — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) July 27, 2025

McIntosh broke the 400m free world record in 2023 and again last month, when she took it down to 3:54.18. The 400m free was the lone event that McIntosh didn’t win at the Paris Games, taking silver behind Australian Ariarne Titmus (who is taking a break in 2025) and ahead of Ledecky.

McIntosh has four individual events left at these worlds: 200m and 400m individual medleys, 200m butterfly and 800m free (an anticipated showdown with four-time Olympic gold medalist Ledecky).

She can become the second swimmer to win five individual golds at a single worlds after Phelps.

Ledecky has won a 400m free medal every time she has raced it at the Olympics or worlds -- 10 times dating to 2013.

She was in position for silver going into the last 50 meters, then was passed by Li, who went from fourth to second in an Asian record time.

“I would have loved to have been better,” Ledecky said on Peacock. “I was a little too focused on the race on the one side. I missed Li on the other side of me, but kudos to her for getting in there. She’s been a great competitor all these years. Happy to get the medal.”

Earlier Sunday, German Lukas Martens took the men’s 400m free by two hundredths over Australian Sam Short in 3:42.35.

Martens, the Paris Olympic gold medalist, broke the world record in the event in April, clocking 3:39.96. He took down the longest-standing individual world record set by fellow German Paul Biedermann in 2009.

In Sunday’s preliminary heats session, Americans Torri Huske and Claire Weinstein scratched out of the 100m butterfly and 400m freestyle, respectively.

Huske, the Olympic 100m fly gold medalist, withdrew from the event to prioritize the 4x100m free relay, according to USA Swimming. She can still race the 50m and 100m frees later in the meet, plus more relays.

Huske was among the U.S. swimmers who became sick at a pre-worlds training camp in Thailand. A majority of U.S. swimmers were affected to varying degrees by acute gastroenteritis, or a stomach bug.

Weinstein also made the team in the 200m and 800m frees.

Worlds continue all week with preliminary heats at 10 p.m. ET and finals at 7 a.m., live on Peacock.

Monday’s finals are expected to feature world record holders McIntosh in the 200m IM and Gretchen Walsh in the women’s 100m fly.