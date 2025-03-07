Summer McIntosh, Simone Manuel off to fast starts in 2025 with Tyr Pro Swim Series wins

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2024 Rd 10 Indianapolis Haiden Deegan points to stadium sign.JPG
Supercross 2025 Indianapolis preview: Top finishes, previous winners, who to watch
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard 2025 - Round One
With 75% of the field over par, Wyndham Clark fires 67 to lead Arnold Palmer Invitational
MLB: Spring Training-San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs
2025 Fantasy Preview: Matt Shaw

Top Clips

oly_sww200bu_summermcintosh_250306.jpg
McIntosh dominates 200m butterfly in Westmont
oly_swm100br_michaelandrew_250306.jpg
Andrew makes statement in 100m breaststroke
oly_sww100br_katedouglass_250306.jpg
Douglass holds off King in 100m breaststroke

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2024 Rd 10 Indianapolis Haiden Deegan points to stadium sign.JPG
Supercross 2025 Indianapolis preview: Top finishes, previous winners, who to watch
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard 2025 - Round One
With 75% of the field over par, Wyndham Clark fires 67 to lead Arnold Palmer Invitational
MLB: Spring Training-San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs
2025 Fantasy Preview: Matt Shaw

Top Clips

oly_sww200bu_summermcintosh_250306.jpg
McIntosh dominates 200m butterfly in Westmont
oly_swm100br_michaelandrew_250306.jpg
Andrew makes statement in 100m breaststroke
oly_sww100br_katedouglass_250306.jpg
Douglass holds off King in 100m breaststroke

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Summer McIntosh, Simone Manuel off to fast starts in 2025 with Tyr Pro Swim Series wins

  
Published March 6, 2025 09:07 PM

Summer McIntosh swam the fastest 200m butterfly ever this early in a year, winning over Regan Smith in a duel between the Olympic gold and silver medalists on Thursday.

McIntosh, an 18-year-old Canadian, clocked 2 minutes, 4.00 seconds at a Tyr Pro Series stop in Westmont, Illinois, distancing Smith by 2.87 seconds.

McIntosh won the 200m fly at the 2024 Olympics in 2:03.03, the second-fastest time in history.

China’s Liu Zige owns the world record of 2:01.81 from 2009, the only women’s world record still standing from the super-suit era of 2008 and 2009.

SWIMMING: Full Results

McIntosh could be on track to challenge that record at this summer’s World Championships in Singapore.

In 2023, McIntosh swam 2:05.05 in early March, then went down to 2:04.06 to win that summer’s world title.

In 2024, she swam 2:05.73 in January and 2:04.33 in May before dropping to 2:03.03 at the Olympics.

Last week, McIntosh announced that she wants to swim five individual events at worlds — up from four at the Paris Olympics, where she won three golds and a silver. After this season, she plans to move to a new, to-be-determined training base.

“I’m still so young, and I have so many new events that I want to try out and see how much I can improve on along with sticking to things that I know as well with the 200m fly,” she said Thursday on Peacock. “It’s just a start, and as long as I keep improving, that’s the only goal I have for myself.”

Also Thursday, seven-time Olympic medalist Simone Manuel won the 100m freestyle in 53.23, her best time ever before the month of May.

Manuel prevailed over a field that included Canadian Penny Oleksiak, the woman with whom she shared 2016 Olympic 100m free gold. Oleksiak was fifth Thursday in 54.56.

“My biggest goal (in 2025) is just having fun and taking the pressure off of myself,” Manuel said. “It’s been a really challenging last couple of years, so it’s really nice to kind of have a full four years to hopefully reach some hard goals.”

Kate Douglass, the 2024 Olympic 200m breaststroke gold medalist, defeated Lilly King, the 2016 Olympic 100m breast gold medalist, in King’s favored 100m distance.

U.S. swimmers are preparing for the national championships from June 3-7 in Indianapolis, where the team will be determined for worlds.

The Westmont Pro Series continues Friday with finals at 7 p.m. ET, live on Peacock.
Manuel powers to 100m freestyle victory
Seven-time Olympic medalist Simone Manuel does enough to win the women's 100m freestyle at the TYR Pro Swim Series event in Westmont, Illinois.

Swimming - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 3
Summer McIntosh eyes 5 individual events at swimming worlds, then a move
Summer McIntosh plans to leave her Sarasota, Florida, training base after this season.