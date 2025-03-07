Summer McIntosh, Simone Manuel off to fast starts in 2025 with Tyr Pro Swim Series wins

Summer McIntosh swam the fastest 200m butterfly ever this early in a year, winning over Regan Smith in a duel between the Olympic gold and silver medalists on Thursday.

McIntosh, an 18-year-old Canadian, clocked 2 minutes, 4.00 seconds at a Tyr Pro Series stop in Westmont, Illinois, distancing Smith by 2.87 seconds.

McIntosh won the 200m fly at the 2024 Olympics in 2:03.03, the second-fastest time in history.

China’s Liu Zige owns the world record of 2:01.81 from 2009, the only women’s world record still standing from the super-suit era of 2008 and 2009.

SWIMMING: Full Results

McIntosh could be on track to challenge that record at this summer’s World Championships in Singapore.

In 2023, McIntosh swam 2:05.05 in early March, then went down to 2:04.06 to win that summer’s world title.

In 2024, she swam 2:05.73 in January and 2:04.33 in May before dropping to 2:03.03 at the Olympics.

Last week, McIntosh announced that she wants to swim five individual events at worlds — up from four at the Paris Olympics, where she won three golds and a silver. After this season, she plans to move to a new, to-be-determined training base.

“I’m still so young, and I have so many new events that I want to try out and see how much I can improve on along with sticking to things that I know as well with the 200m fly,” she said Thursday on Peacock. “It’s just a start, and as long as I keep improving, that’s the only goal I have for myself.”

Also Thursday, seven-time Olympic medalist Simone Manuel won the 100m freestyle in 53.23, her best time ever before the month of May.

Manuel prevailed over a field that included Canadian Penny Oleksiak, the woman with whom she shared 2016 Olympic 100m free gold. Oleksiak was fifth Thursday in 54.56.

“My biggest goal (in 2025) is just having fun and taking the pressure off of myself,” Manuel said. “It’s been a really challenging last couple of years, so it’s really nice to kind of have a full four years to hopefully reach some hard goals.”

Kate Douglass, the 2024 Olympic 200m breaststroke gold medalist, defeated Lilly King, the 2016 Olympic 100m breast gold medalist, in King’s favored 100m distance.

U.S. swimmers are preparing for the national championships from June 3-7 in Indianapolis, where the team will be determined for worlds.

The Westmont Pro Series continues Friday with finals at 7 p.m. ET, live on Peacock.