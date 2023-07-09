Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone nearly breaks American record in winning U.S. 400m title

EUGENE, Oregon — In her first year concentrating on the event, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone ran the second-fastest 400m in American history to win the national title on Saturday.

McLaughlin-Levrone, the Olympic and world champion and world record holder in the 400m hurdles, won the flat 400m in 48.74 seconds at the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships.

Sanya Richards-Ross, the 2012 Olympic champion, owns the American record of 48.70.

“The greats always push themselves, and I want to be one of them, so I have to push myself and get out of my comfort zone,” McLaughlin-Levrone told Lewis Johnson on NBC Sports.

McLaughlin-Levrone began concentrating on the flat 400m this season, racing the event on the top level in June for the first time in four years after she accomplished everything in the hurdles.

She lowered her personal best from 50.07 (from when she was a Kentucky freshman in 2018) to 49.71 and then 49.51 going into USATF Outdoors.

McLaughlin-Levrone leads the U.S. women’s 400m team for August’s world championships in Budapest, joined by Britton Wilson and Talitha Diggs.

McLaughlin-Levrone has a bye into the 400m hurdles at worlds as defending champion and is expected to choose between the two events, but not race both.

Going into Saturday, Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic, the Olympic and world silver medalist, had the world’s best time this year of 48.98.

Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas, the Olympic and world champion, returned to competition this week (in the heptathlon!) from April 20 childbirth and has not announced whether she will race at worlds.

Also Saturday, Sha’Carri Richardson ran 21.61 in the first round of the 200m with too much tailwind for record purposes (2.6 meters per second). Still, it matched the sixth-fastest time in history under all conditions. The semifinals and final are Sunday. Richards won the 100m on Friday night.

World 400m champion Michael Norman scratched out of the 200m after being eliminated in the first round of the 100m. Norman can still go to worlds to race the 400m if he chooses to accept his bye as defending champ, but he has said his focus is on the 100m through the Paris Games.

Norman said he had “setback after setback” this season. He changed coaches in May and has dealt with tendonitis.

Devon Allen was the 14th-fastest qualifier into Sunday’s 110m hurdles final, after which he said he suffered a calf injury on June 26 and had not cleared a hurdle since until Saturday.

Rudy Winkler earned his fourth national title in the hammer.

USATF Outdoors finish Sunday, live from 9-11 p.m. ET on CNBC, NBCSports.com/live, the NBC Sports app and Peacock .