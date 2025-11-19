 Skip navigation
USA Basketball names FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup rosters

  
Published November 19, 2025 02:08 PM

Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Allisha Gray returns to the USA Basketball national 3x3 team for the FIBA AmeriCup from Nov. 27-30 in León, Mexico.

Gray is joined by Shakira Austin — a 2022 FIBA World Cup champion in 5x5 — plus Veronica Burton and Naz Hillmon.

The men’s team includes Paris Olympian Dylan Travis, plus Henry Caruso, Cameron Forte and Mitch Hahn.

The FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup, held annually since 2021, features teams from FIBA Americas competing for the 3x3 zone championship and a berth to the FIBA 3x3 Champions Cup next March in Bangkok.

Earlier this year, USA Basketball hired Paris Olympian Jimmer Fredette and Rio Olympic gold medalist Elena Delle Donne as the first managing directors of the 3x3 men’s and women’s national teams, looking ahead to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The 3x3 event debuted at the Olympics in Tokyo, with the U.S. women taking gold.

In Paris, the U.S. women earned bronze, and the U.S. men were eliminated in group play.