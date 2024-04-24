 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA_1920_Natty_Signs.jpg
Teams, individuals revealed for NCAA DI women’s golf regionals
NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400
NASCAR Cup drivers to watch Sunday at Dover Motor Speedway
Camping World RV 400
Greg Biffle, Jack Sprague among nominees for NASCAR Hall of Fame

Top Clips

nbc_rbs_analyzingpitchers_240424.jpg
Taking stock of the fantasy pitching landscape
nbc_rbs_blakesnellilv2_240424.jpg
Snell worth stashing on IL despite rough start
nbc_csu_qbbuzz_240424.jpg
Maye, McCarthy, and the latest NFL draft QB buzz

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA_1920_Natty_Signs.jpg
Teams, individuals revealed for NCAA DI women’s golf regionals
NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400
NASCAR Cup drivers to watch Sunday at Dover Motor Speedway
Camping World RV 400
Greg Biffle, Jack Sprague among nominees for NASCAR Hall of Fame

Top Clips

nbc_rbs_analyzingpitchers_240424.jpg
Taking stock of the fantasy pitching landscape
nbc_rbs_blakesnellilv2_240424.jpg
Snell worth stashing on IL despite rough start
nbc_csu_qbbuzz_240424.jpg
Maye, McCarthy, and the latest NFL draft QB buzz

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

U.S. men’s hockey roster for world championship includes NHL All-Stars

  
Published April 24, 2024 03:04 PM
Brady Tkachuk

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 16: Brady Tkachuk #7 of the Ottawa Senators during the first period against the Boston Bruins at the TD Garden on April 16, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images)

NHLI via Getty Images

USA Hockey plans to send one of its most star-laden rosters to a world championship in recent history as it gears up for NHL players’ return to the Olympics in 2026.

Of the first 15 players named to the team for May’s worlds on Wednesday, five have made at least one NHL All-Star team, led by Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk, who makes his senior world championship debut at age 24.

The team also includes seven-time All-Star forward Johnny Gaudreau, five-time All-Star defenseman Seth Jones, three-time All-Star forward Dylan Larkin and two-time All Star defenseman Zach Werenski.

Luke Hughes, a 20-year-old New Jersey Devils defenseman, is the youngest player of the first 15.

Over the last 15 years, most U.S. rosters at worlds included one or two players with All-Star experience. Five would be the most on one U.S. team since 2019.

Many top NHL players do not participate in worlds because their teams are still playing in the Stanley Cup playoffs or they prefer rest after the October-to-April regular season.

Other top Americans this NHL season, including Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews, Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes and Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, are still in the playoffs.

Worlds rosters are typically 23 players. More players are expected to be added to this team closer to the start of the tournament in Czechia on May 10.

The head coach is John Hynes, who is the Minnesota Wild head coach.

The U.S. finished fourth at worlds the last two years and made the semifinals 12 times since the IIHF reinstituted a bracketed playoff round in 1992 with a best finish in that span of third (six bronze medals).

Its last silver at worlds came in 1950. Its lone gold at a standalone worlds came in 1933.

On Feb. 2, it was announced that NHL players will participate in the Olympics in 2026 in Italy for the first time since the 2014 Sochi Games.

Sidney Crosby Olympic Hockey
NHL players to return to Winter Olympics for 2026, 2030
NHL players will participate in the Olympics for the first time since 2014.