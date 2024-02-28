 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SHISEIDO Tahiti Pro presented by Outerknown
Tahiti Bound documentary series to feature surfers on road to Paris Olympics
2024 INDYCAR: INDYCAR Testing at Sebring
IndyCar test results at Sebring: Marcus Ericsson fastest among parade of new faces
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics

Top Clips

nbc_pft_johnnynewtonintvv2_240228.jpg
Newton: If Sapp could do it, then I can do it
nbc_pft_krisjenkinsintv_240228.jpg
Jenkins looking to bring ‘energy’ to the NFL
nbc_pft_byron_240228.jpg
Texas DT Murphy is a ‘force’ in the run game

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SHISEIDO Tahiti Pro presented by Outerknown
Tahiti Bound documentary series to feature surfers on road to Paris Olympics
2024 INDYCAR: INDYCAR Testing at Sebring
IndyCar test results at Sebring: Marcus Ericsson fastest among parade of new faces
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics

Top Clips

nbc_pft_johnnynewtonintvv2_240228.jpg
Newton: If Sapp could do it, then I can do it
nbc_pft_krisjenkinsintv_240228.jpg
Jenkins looking to bring ‘energy’ to the NFL
nbc_pft_byron_240228.jpg
Texas DT Murphy is a ‘force’ in the run game

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tokyo gold medalist Lee Kiefer among first U.S. fencers to qualify for Paris Olympics

  
Published February 28, 2024 10:52 AM

Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Lee Kiefer, three-time medalist Alexander Massialas and Tokyo bronze medalist Nick Itkin are the first fencers to qualify for the U.S. team for the Paris Games.

Kiefer, a 29-year-old headed to her fourth Olympics, is ranked No. 1 in the world in foil and earned bronze medals at the world championships in 2022 and 2023.

In Tokyo, she became the third American to win Olympic fencing gold after Albertson Van Zo Post (1904) and Mariel Zagunis (2004, 2008).

Massialas, also 29 and going to a fourth Games, is fourth in the world in men’s foil.

He earned individual silver at the Rio Games and team bronze in Rio and Tokyo.

Itkin, 24, qualified for his second Olympics after also being part of the bronze-medal foil team in Tokyo. Individually, he lost in the second round in Tokyo.

Since, Itkin earned individual bronze and silver medals at the last two worlds to become the first U.S. man to win an individual medal at back-to-back worlds.

Itkin, whose dad fenced in his native Ukraine and mom competed in gymnastics in Ukraine, is ranked fifth in the world.

Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics
The 2024 U.S. Olympic team roster of athletes updated as they qualify.