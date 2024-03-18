Vincent Hancock leads U.S. Olympic shooting team, can join legends with fourth gold

Three-time gold medalist Vincent Hancock made his fifth Olympic shooting team, bidding to join five legends who won the same individual Olympic event four times.

Hancock won the U.S. Olympic Trials in skeet and will lead the eight-person team in shotgun events for the Paris Games.

The other team members: Conner Prince, Tokyo Olympian Austen Smith and world silver medalist Dania Vizzi in skeet and Tokyo Olympian Derrick Mein, Will Hinton, Ryann Phillips and Rachel Tozier in trap.

Kim Rhode, who won an individual shotgun medal at six consecutive Olympics from 1996 through 2016, placed fifth in skeet trials that ended Sunday, missing the two-woman team for a second consecutive Games.

Tokyo Olympic skeet gold medalist Amber English finished sixth at trials.

Tokyo Olympic silver medalist Kayle Browning finished seventh in the trap event that ended Saturday, missing that two-woman team.

Hancock won his first of three Olympic skeet titles in 2008 at age 19. He added golds in 2012 and 2021, finishing 15th in 2016 in between.

In Paris, he can become the sixth athlete to win the same individual Olympic event four times, the fourth American after Al Oerter, Carl Lewis and Michael Phelps and the first shooter.

Hancock is 11th in the world rankings and placed fourth at last August’s world championships.

U.S. Olympic Trials in pistol and rifle events conclude later this week.