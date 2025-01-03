 Skip navigation
USA Water Polo is staying with Adam Krikorian and Dejan Udovicic for the LA 2028 Olympics

  
Published January 3, 2025 12:47 PM
Adam Krikorian

Aug 6, 2024; Nanterre, France; United States coach Adam Krikorian in a women’s water polo quarterfinal during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Paris La Défense Arena. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports

Yukihito Taguchi/Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports

USA Water Polo is staying with coaches Adam Krikorian and Dejan Udovicic through the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The California-based governing body announced the contract extensions for Krikorian and Udovicic. It’s the first major move for Jamie Davis since he took over as CEO of USA Water Polo on Oct. 1.

Los Angeles is the epicenter of American water polo, and the U.S. teams are expected to contend for gold on their home turf.

While Udovicic’s return seemed like a formality after he guided the U.S. men to bronze at the 2024 Olympics, there was some question about Krikorian’s situation following a heartbreaking finish for the women’s team in Paris.

“Adam’s accomplishments are unparalleled, and under Dejan’s leadership in Paris last summer our men won the program’s first Olympic medal since 2008,” Davis said in a release. “We have big goals on the journey to LA28 and I’m confident that Adam and Dejan will position us well for victory.”

Since Krikorian, 50, took over in 2009, the U.S. women’s team has won three Olympic gold medals and six world championships. The program was considered the sport’s dominant power before it went 4-3 at the Paris Games and finished fourth.

The U.S. had been the only team to secure a medal in each women’s water polo tournament at the Olympics since it started in 2000. Speaking right after a last-second loss to the Netherlands in the bronze-medal game in August, Krikorian openly wondered if it might be time for a coaching change.

In the end, Krikorian and USA Water Polo decided to give it another go.

“I am thrilled to continue to be a part of a program that has given so much to me personally and that has had such an enormous positive influence on the sport throughout our country and the world,” Krikorian said in a release.

It has been a steady rise for the U.S. men since Udovicic, 54, took over in 2013. Led by Ben Hallock, one of the best centers in the world, the Americans are expected to be one of the top teams going into the LA Games.

“We have an excellent core group of athletes that are entering their prime (and) putting us in a position to achieve what has been my goal since the day I joined USA Water Polo: reaching the top of the podium and winning a gold medal,” Udovicic said. “We know this won’t be easy but I believe in our team and our staff and am confident the best is yet to come.”