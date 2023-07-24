Italy edges U.S. women’s water polo team at worlds, ends five-peat bid

The U.S. women’s water polo team’s bid for a fifth consecutive world title was foiled by Italy in the quarterfinals on Monday.

The Italians prevailed 8-7, ending the Americans’ 26-game win streak in world championship play dating to a 2015 loss to Italy in group play.

Triple Olympic gold medalist Maggie Steffens scored four goals, while two-time Olympic champion goalie Ashleigh Johnson had nine saves.

The seven goals scored were the fewest for the U.S. in Olympic or world championship play dating to the 2019 World semifinals, when it also scored seven.

The last time a team held the U.S. to fewer than seven goals at an Olympics or worlds was the Netherlands in the 2015 final.

Italy finished fourth at last year’s worlds and was runner-up to the U.S. at the 2016 Olympics.

The U.S. has won every world title dating to 2015, plus the last three Olympic titles.

It is the only nation to win more than two consecutive men’s or women’s world titles and next year can become the first nation to win four consecutive Olympic titles for men or women.

From the start of 2016 through the second game of the Tokyo Olympics, the U.S. went undefeated among the Olympics, World Championships, World Cup and World Super League Final.

The Americans have since lost at least one game in all four of those competitions. They are now in the consolation bracket and can finish no higher than fifth place.

“The world championships aren’t over,” Steffens said, according to Swimming World. “We still have two games left to get better. We have a young group, and these opportunities only come every so often, so for us, it’s about responding, being resilient, let’s just get better. We can learn from this game. We’re not done. There’s a long journey ahead of us, not just in this worlds but in this Olympic quad.”

The U.S. men play in the quarterfinals Tuesday against Hungary, eyeing their first Olympic or world semifinal since 2009.