Masai Russell, Grant Holloway lead winners at USATF Indoor Championships

Olympic hurdles gold medalists Masai Russell and Grant Holloway added U.S. indoor track and field titles to their resumes on Staten Island, New York, on Saturday.

Russell claimed her first U.S. indoor title in the 60m hurdles in 7.74 seconds, a personal best by one hundredth and the world’s best time of 2025.

She was followed by Grace Stark (fifth at the Paris Games) in 7.76, Christina Clemons (Tokyo Olympian) in 7.81 and Alia Armstrong (fourth at 2022 World Outdoor Championships) in 7.87.

Holloway extended a decade-plus win streak in the men’s 60m hurdles. He clocked 7.36, matching his own fastest time in the world this year. Holloway owns the four fastest times in history (7.27, 7.29, 7.29 and 7.29).

USATF INDOORS: Full Results

USATF Indoors crown national champions and determine spots on the team for the World Indoor Championships from March 21-23 in Nanjing, China.

In most events, the top two finishers who have met the world championships qualifying standard during the qualification window will be eligible for the world team.

Russell has said she will not go to World Indoors, choosing to focus on the start of her outdoor season this spring. Holloway has said he plans to go to Nanjing, where he can become the first hurdler to win three consecutive World Indoor titles.

In other events Saturday, Nikki Hiltz edged Shelby Houlihan — 8:48.28 to 8:48.43 — in the women’s 3000m.

Hiltz claimed their first U.S. 3000m title and on Sunday can win a fifth consecutive U.S. 1500m title (indoors and outdoors). Hiltz said they do not plan to race World Indoors, also choosing to focus on the outdoor season.

Houlihan, the outdoor American 1500m record holder, is returning this season from a four-year ban after testing positive for the anabolic steroid nandrolone in December 2020.

Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Katie Moon cleared 4.80 meters for her fifth U.S. indoor pole vault title.

Moon said she will not go to World Indoors, citing her age (33), the Achilles injury she had last year and the upcoming long outdoor season (worlds are in September).

USATF Indoors conclude Sunday, live on NBC and Peacock from 1-3 p.m. ET.

Quincy Wilson, who last summer won 4x400m relay gold at age 16 to become the youngest male Olympic track and field medalist, will bid for his first senior national title in the indoor 400m.