 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Solheim Cup - Day Three
Ciganda, teammates script selves into Solheim lore
nbc_oly_w10k_katiegrimesfinish_230715.jpg
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics
1994 Solheim Cup
Solheim Cup: Full list of winners from each year

Top Clips

nbc_pl_shunew_extendedhl_v4_230924.jpg
Highlights: Newcastle United 8, Sheffield United 0
nbc_pl_lowedown_230924.jpg
Lowe Down: Chelsea have ‘a thousand problems’
nbc_pl_howeintv_230924.jpg
Howe praises players following 8-0 win over Blades

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Solheim Cup - Day Three
Ciganda, teammates script selves into Solheim lore
nbc_oly_w10k_katiegrimesfinish_230715.jpg
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics
1994 Solheim Cup
Solheim Cup: Full list of winners from each year

Top Clips

nbc_pl_shunew_extendedhl_v4_230924.jpg
Highlights: Newcastle United 8, Sheffield United 0
nbc_pl_lowedown_230924.jpg
Lowe Down: Chelsea have ‘a thousand problems’
nbc_pl_howeintv_230924.jpg
Howe praises players following 8-0 win over Blades

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

American Victor Montalvo wins breaking world title, qualifies for sport’s Olympic debut

  
Published September 24, 2023 03:19 PM
Victor Montalvo

Norwegian B-Boy Daniel aka Daniel Grindeland and American B-Boy Victor aka Victor Montalvo perform at the final stages of the Breaking World Championships, in Leuven, Sunday 24 September 2023. BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS MAETERLINCK (Photo by NICOLAS MAETERLINCK / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP) (Photo by NICOLAS MAETERLINCK/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Floridian Victor Montalvo made history by winning his second world title in breaking and becoming the first American to qualify for an Olympics in the sport.

Montalvo, a 29-year-old from Kissimmee, won worlds in Leuven, Belgium, where one Olympic spot per gender was available.

He defeated Canadian Phil Kim, who goes by the stage name Phil Wizard, in Sunday’s final.

In breaking, athletes compete in one-on-one battles on a dance floor, taking alternate turns that last approximately one minute and are scored by a panel of judges. Breakers do not know what songs will be played in advance, and they must improvise to the beat of the DJ’s tracks.

Breaking debuted at the Youth Olympics in 2018 and was provisionally added for the 2024 Paris Games in June 2019, then confirmed in December 2020. So far, it is strictly on the 2024 Olympic program and not on the permanent Olympic program, though it could still be added for the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

Montalvo also won the 2021 Worlds. Last year, he added titles at the World Games -- an Olympic-like multi-sport competition that was held in Birmingham, Alabama -- and the Red Bull BC One in New York City.

He is a descendant of twin breakers — his father and uncle — who were performing in Mexico long before they taught a young Montalvo to spin on his back.

What sets Montalvo apart from other b-boys, he said last year, is his command of judge-favored foundations of breaking: “toprock” moves, footwork, “downrock” moves done closer to the floor, “power” moves showing acrobatics and strength, along with the classic “headspins,” “windmills” and “freeze” poses.

“I feel like the foundations are the most important thing,” he said. “I see a lot of dancers doing big moves, but then they don’t have those small details. They don’t know how to get out of those big moves. It’s important to create a story, and the foundations are like creating a story.”

Dominika Banevič of Lithuania, 16, won the women’s world title over 40-year-old Ayumi Fukushima of Japan.

The top American woman was Logan Edra, aka Logistx, who was eliminated in the quarterfinals.

A nation can qualify up to two breakers per gender for the Paris Games. There will be more qualifying opportunities over the next nine months.

NBC Olympic research and The Associated Press contributed to this report.