Syndication: The Courier-Journal
How to watch 2024 WBCA Showcase: Schedule, matchups, preview, stream info and more
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Indiana vs. Ohio State prediction: **UPDATED** Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, betting trends, and stats
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Los Angeles Chargers
32 Fantasy Stats for Week 12: Quentin Johnston is running hot

nbc_oht_jenaelodewyk_241120.jpg
Lodewyk is a woman of many hats, including a crown
nbc_fnia_biggsurprise_241120.jpg
PIT, WAS, CIN are biggest surprises of NFL season
nbc_fnia_rodneyhof_241120.jpg
Harrison a Pro Football Hall of Fame semi-finalist

Syndication: The Courier-Journal
How to watch 2024 WBCA Showcase: Schedule, matchups, preview, stream info and more
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Indiana vs. Ohio State prediction: **UPDATED** Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, betting trends, and stats
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Los Angeles Chargers
32 Fantasy Stats for Week 12: Quentin Johnston is running hot

nbc_oht_jenaelodewyk_241120.jpg
Lodewyk is a woman of many hats, including a crown
nbc_fnia_biggsurprise_241120.jpg
PIT, WAS, CIN are biggest surprises of NFL season
nbc_fnia_rodneyhof_241120.jpg
Harrison a Pro Football Hall of Fame semi-finalist

Approved neutral athletes can enter swimming relays, synchronized diving, artistic swimming

  
Published November 20, 2024 04:23 PM

Athletes from Russia and Belarus, if approved to compete as neutral athletes, can now form swimming relays, synchronized diving pairs and artistic swimming duets and teams at World Aquatics events.

This week, World Aquatics put in force guidelines for the participation of neutral athletes from “a nation in conflict,” which as of now relates to two nations: Belarus and Russia.

World Aquatics confirmed Wednesday that, under those guidelines, approved neutral athletes can now form swimming relays, synchronized diving pairs and artistic swimming duets and teams at World Aquatics events. The relays, pairs, duets and teams must be formed of athletes from one country.

Previously, aquatics athletes from Russia and Belarus were allowed to apply to compete as neutral athletes in individual events only since September 2023.

Athletes must still meet specific criteria, including not supporting the war in Ukraine.

Neutral athletes remain excluded from water polo as that discipline “intrinsically involves inter alia physical contact between athletes,” according to World Aquatics.

As of Oct. 28, 14 total neutral athletes from Russia and Belarus were approved to compete in major World Aquatics events, all swimmers: six from Russia and eight from Belarus.

At the Paris Olympics, four neutral athletes competed in individual swimming events -- three from Belarus and one from Russia -- with a best finish of eighth.

Approved neutral athletes’ ability to enter artistic swimming duet and team events for the first time since the war began in 2022 could have a significant impact.

Artistic swimmers from Russia won every gold medal in the sport’s two Olympic events -- duet and team -- from 2000 through the 2020 Tokyo Games. In Tokyo, athletes from Russia competed under the Russian Olympic Committee name and without the Russian flag or anthem due to the nation’s doping violations.

