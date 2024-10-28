World Athletics Out of Stadium Athlete of the Year nominees announced

The 10 nominees for World Athletics Out of Stadium Female and Male Athletes of the Year include the first woman to break 2:10 in a marathon and both Olympic marathon record holders.

The women’s award nominees are Kenyans Ruth Chepngetich (who ran a marathon world record 2:09:56 in Chicago on Oct. 13) and Agnes Jebet Ngetich (who broke the road 5km and 10km records); Ethiopians Sutume Kebede (Tokyo Marathon winner) and Tigist Ketema (Berlin and Dubai Marathon winner) and Dutchwoman Sifan Hassan (who ran the fastest women’s marathon in Olympic history).

The men’s nominees are Ethiopians Tamirat Tola (fastest men’s marathon in Olympic history) and Yomif Kejelcha (half marathon world record); Kenyan Benson Kipruto (Tokyo Marathon winner); Ugandan Jacob Kiplimo (world cross country champion) and Brian Daniel Pintado of Ecuador (Olympic 20km race walk champion).

An international expert panel compiled the nominees.

Two finalists for each award are determined by a three-way voting process from now to Sunday: World Athletics Council vote (50%), World Athletics family vote (25%) and public vote through Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram (25%).

A like on Facebook and Instagram or a retweet on X counts as one vote.

World Athletics changed its awards system this year, crowning overall women’s and men’s World Athlete of the Year awards, in addition to the three separate awards for women and men for track events, field events and out of stadium events.

The nominees were previously announced for track athletes and field athletes.

Once the finalists have been determined, a fan vote will open on the World Athletics Inside Track platform to help determine the overall Athletes of the Year.

Last year, World Athletics divided its World Athlete of the Year awards into three categories for the first time.

The 2023 winners were American Noah Lyles (men’s track), Kenyan Faith Kipyegon (women’s track), Swedish pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis (men’s field), Venezuelan triple jumper Yulimar Rojas (women’s field), Kenyan marathoner Kelvin Kiptum (men’s out of stadium) and Ethiopian marathoner Tigist Assefa (women’s out of stadium).