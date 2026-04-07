World Athletics to institute standalone World Marathon Championships beginning in 2030

With the creation of a World Athletics Marathon Championships beginning in 2030, World Athletics has outlined a roadmap for the future of distance running.

The marathon will stay as a discipline at the 2027 and 2029 World Athletics Championships, but beginning in 2030, it will transition to its own standalone championships. Starting in 2031, the marathon – or any other road running distance – no longer will be a part of the World Athletics Championships.

The World Marathon Championships will become an annual event, with men and women racing in alternate years, which follows the same format as the current world championships marathon. The World Athletics Road Running Championships still will take place as a separate annual event.

World Athletics confirmed discussions for Athens to host the inaugural World Athletics Marathon Championships in 2030.

World Athletics and the Hellenic Athletics Federation (SEGAS), with help from the Region of Attica, also have agreed to a partnership to elevate the Athens Marathon The Authentic to the highest tier of global road racing. The race has been awarded Elite Label status, recognizing its place in history and its potential within the international calendar.

The partnership marks the beginning of a multi-year investment program designed to modernize the original Olympic course while still preserving its 2500-year heritage.

“We are delighted to be exploring the possibility of a standalone World Marathon Championships with Athens – the place where this iconic discipline was born,” said World Athletics President Sebastian Coe.

“Few events in sport carry the weight and resonance of the marathon; it is both a test of the very highest performance and a celebration of mass participation. This is an opportunity to create a dedicated global celebration of marathon running, held in a setting that honors its heritage while shaping a modern championship that reflects the scale and spirit of the global running community,” added Coe.

“The marathon is one of the most universal events in sport, and Athens is its spiritual home,” said World Athletics CEO Jon Ridgeon during a press conference in Athens. “Exploring the possibility of a future standalone World Marathon Championships here reflects our ambition to bring the sport’s greatest global showcase back to where it all began. This roadmap ensures the event meets the rigorous technical and operational standards required for the world’s most prestigious stage.”