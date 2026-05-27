2025 NATIONAL CHAMPION INDIANA HOOSIERS, MICHIGAN WOLVERINES, AND IOWA STATE VS. IOWA HEADLINE EARLY-SEASON BIG TEN FOOTBALL SCHEDULE ACROSS NBC AND PEACOCK

Michigan Hosts Western Michigan Broncos as Kyle Whittingham Makes Wolverines Coaching Debut in Season Opener of Big Ten Saturday Night on Sept. 5 at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Defending National Champion Indiana Hoosiers Host Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Sept. 19 at 4 p.m. ET on Peacock

Washington State-Washington (Sept. 6 at 4 p.m. ET), Iowa State-Iowa (Sept. 12 at 7:30 p.m. ET), and Southern Illinois-Illinois (Sept. 19 at 2 p.m. ET) Highlight In-State Rivalries this September Across NBC and Peacock

Notre Dame Fighting Irish Open 36th Season in Primetime on NBC and Peacock in Shamrock Series Game against Wisconsin at Lambeau Field in Green Bay (Sept. 6 at 7:30 p.m. ET)

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 27, 2026 – NBC Sports kicks off its 2026 college football season with 11 Big Ten and Notre Dame Football games across NBC and Peacock in the first four weeks of the season.

NBC Sports’ Big Ten coverage starts on Saturday, Aug. 29, as the USC Trojans host the San Jose State Spartans at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Five days later, the Week 1 schedule begins on Thursday, Sept. 3, when the Minnesota Golden Gophers host the Eastern Illinois Panthers at 8 p.m. ET on Peacock.

On Saturday, Sept. 5, the season opener of Big Ten Saturday Night features Michigan hosting the Western Michigan Broncos in Kyle Whittingham’s head coaching debut with the Wolverines at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Last season, Michigan went 9-4, securing a spot in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, where they fell to No. 13 Texas, 41-27. Whittingham takes over the Wolverines after 22 years at the University of Utah. Whittingham’s Utah teams won at least 10 games in four of the past six full seasons (excludes 2020).

The next day, Sunday, Sept. 6, NBC Sports closes out its Week 1 slate with a doubleheader on NBC and Peacock, as Washington hosts Washington State at 4 p.m. ET and Notre Dame hosts Wisconsin in the Shamrock Series at Lambeau Field – home of the Green Bay Packers – in primetime at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Sept. 6 matchup marks the Fighting Irish’s first appearance at Lambeau Field, named after Curly Lambeau, who was one of 63 Notre Dame players to suit up for Green Bay.

On Saturday, Sept. 12, the Iowa Hawkeyes host the Iowa State Cyclones in the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series during Week 2 on Big Ten Saturday Night (7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock). The Hawkeyes have won seven of the past 10 meetings overall, but the Cyclones have won three of the last four matchups.

In Week 3, NBC Sports will present a quadruple-header, including a trio of Peacock-exclusive Big Ten matchups, on Saturday, Sept. 19. Coverage begins when the Eastern Michigan Eagles visit the Wisconsin Badgers at 12:30 p.m. ET (Peacock), before the Southern Illinois Salukis visit the Illinois Fighting Illini at 2 p.m. ET (Peacock), and head coach Curt Cignetti and defending national champion Indiana host Western Kentucky at 4 p.m. ET (Peacock). The Hoosiers notched their first national title last season, completing an undefeated 16-0 season that culminated with a 27-21 victory over Miami in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Notre Dame hosts Michigan State in the Week 3 nightcap, as the two schools renew their historic rivalry at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. The contest will mark the 80th matchup as the Fighting Irish lead the all-time series, which dates back to 1897, 49-29-1.

In a late-season Black Friday special, the Minnesota Golden Gophers visit the Wisconsin Badgers, continuing the longest continuously played rivalry in Division I FBS on Friday, Nov. 27 at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. The Golden Gophers have taken home Paul Bunyan’s Axe in four of the last five seasons.

As previously announced, NBC Sports’ unprecedented 36th consecutive season broadcasting Notre Dame Football is headlined by four primetime games against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, Sept. 6; Michigan State Spartans on Saturday, Sept. 19; Miami Hurricanes on Saturday, Nov. 7; and SMU Mustangs on Saturday, Nov. 21; all on NBC and Peacock. The Fighting Irish are expected to be led by star quarterback and 2025 Manning Award finalist CJ Carr, 2025 unanimous All-American cornerback Leonard Moore, and 2025 unanimous Freshman All-American safety Brauntae Johnson. Click here for NBC Sports’ full Notre Dame Football schedule.

Eligible students can sign up for Peacock’s Student Discount offer, available for $5.99/month. For more information and to sign-up, click here.

NBC Sports’ 2026 Big Ten and Notre Dame Football games announced to date :



Date

Time (ET)

Matchup

Platform(s)

Sat., Aug. 29

3 p.m.

San Jose State at USC

NBC, Peacock

Thurs., Sept. 3

8 p.m.

Eastern Illinois at Minnesota

Peacock

Sat., Sept. 5

7:30 p.m.

Western Michigan at Michigan

NBC, Peacock

Sun., Sept. 6

4 p.m.

Washington State at Washington

NBC, Peacock

Sun., Sept. 6

7:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Notre Dame

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Sept. 12

3:30 p.m.

Rice at Notre Dame

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Sept. 12

7:30 p.m.

Iowa State at Iowa

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Sept. 19

12:30 p.m.

Eastern Michigan at Wisconsin

Peacock

Sat., Sept. 19

2 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Illinois

Peacock

Sat., Sept. 19

4 p.m.

Western Kentucky at Indiana

Peacock

Sat., Sept. 19

7:30 p.m.

Michigan State at Notre Dame

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Oct. 10

3:30 p.m.

Stanford at Notre Dame

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Nov. 7

7:30 p.m.

Miami at Notre Dame

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Nov. 14

3:30 p.m.

Boston College at Notre Dame

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Nov. 21

7:30 p.m.

SMU at Notre Dame

NBC, Peacock

Fri. Nov. 27

7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Wisconsin

NBC, Peacock



--NBC SPORTS--